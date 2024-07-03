The DJI Air 3 price just took a nose dive – 20% off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Our pick for the best all-rounder drone has been given the discount treatment on Amazon ahead of Prime Day! You can pick up the DJI Air 3 with RC-N2 controller for 20% off the list price, with the same discount also applying to the Fly More Combo.

From what we can tell, this offer drops the price of the drone to an all-time low of just AU$1,359 (saving you AU$340) and picking up the Fly More Combo for AU$1,639 is actually great value as you get a lot of extras for the less than the full RRP of the drone with controller.

This is a great price on the Air 3 and is coming from the manufacturer itself ahead of Amazon's Prime Day sale, so there's no guarantee the price will drop further when the big deals bonanza comes calling.

DJI Air 3 + RC-N2 controller | AU$1,699 AU$1,359 on Amazon (save AU$340) With dual cameras on board serving up 48MP and 4K/60fps HDR videos, the Air 3 is arguably one of the best consumer drones that DJI has made. Admittedly the Mini series might be the more popular line for many users, but the versatility of the Air 3 is undeniable – after all, one of the two lenses offers you up to 3x zoom. And while the screen on the RC 2 controller is great, the lack thereof on the RC-N2 makes it the cheaper option. For better bang for buck, we'd recommend the DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo (RC-N2) for AU$1,639 (down from AU$2,049) as you get extra batteries and a charging hub included.

A drone like the DJI Air 3 is perfect for the serious aerial photographer or videographer, and it has tremendous use in the real estate business, but it will serve even hobbyists really well – especially since the newer Mini-series drones like the DJI Mini 4 Pro cost about the same. In fact, right now, the Mini 4 Pro is more expensive compared to the Air 3's discounted price.

Given its size and weight, it offers better wind resistance, but that also means you will need to register the Air 3, and yourself as its pilot, with CASA – Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

That done, you can take to the skies to shoot some truly amazing shots. In our DJI Air 3 review, we say that the results are "nothing short of world leading for a drone" and the ability to zoom in offers a whole new perspective.

Videographers will be glad to know that there's 10-bit D-Log M and 10-bit D-Log HLG support that retains accurate colour information and offers high dynamic range, and that's even before you start colour grading. Time aloft is up to 46 minutes and the Fly More Combo will extend that a lot longer as you get three additional batteries.

Omnidirectional obstacle sensing, DJI’s impressive O4 HD video transmission system, and many other flagship features are onboard for you to experiment with and enjoy. Better yet, the Air 3 is also compatible with DJI's FPV (first person view) headsets – the Goggles Integra and the Goggles V2 – so you can experience an immersive flight. These, however, are sold separately and aren't currently discounted.

Amazon isn't the only retailer discounting the DJI Air 3 – you can also get the drone with controller from JB Hi-Fi for the same price, or the RC-N2 Fly More Combo for AU$1,639.

