You basically get a free graphics card with this Black Friday GPU deal

If you're shopping for a budget graphics card this Black Friday, you almost can't do better than this deal. It's already affordable on its own, but when you purchase, you'll get bonus items that pretty much add up to the full value of the graphics card. Not in the US? Keep scrolling for some AMD Radeon RX 570 deals in your area.

The deal is on an XFX Radeon RX 570, specifically the RS XXX Edition model. It has 2,048 stream processors and comes running at a base clock of 1,264MHz, above the AMD reference, and it's open for overclocking. The card also has 4GB of GDDR5 memory.

XFX RS XXX Edition Radeon RX 570 | Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: $119 $99 at Newegg

This deal gets you an affordable graphics processor discounted through a rebate card alongside a free copy of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint and three months of Xbox Game Pass. Those freebies are worth as much as the graphics processor itself.

The card itself costs $119, but you'll get a $20 rebate card, a $59 game, and three months of Xbox Game Pass. Those extras add up to the entire value of the graphics card. The game options with the card are Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

This is what we call a Black Friday PC gaming deal. Three months of Xbox Game Pass is decent on its own, as that will give you a huge library of free games to play on the new graphics card while you're subscribed. Plus, you don't have to redeem the Xbox Game Pass freebie until June, which will give you time to play through whichever free game you choose.

In essence, if you know you want Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint and think you might be interested in Xbox Game Pass, you can get those and an effectively free graphics card with this deal.

