This fantastic iPhone 11 deal knocks up to half off the list price for Black Friday

We expected the new iPhone 11 phones to see barely any discounts this Black Friday. Boy, were we wrong: this year's Best Buy Black Friday deals include baseline discounts and, with the right trade-in phones, more than half off the list price of Apple’s new flagship phones.

The deal applies to the top-tier iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and ‘budget flagship’ iPhone 11. Best Buy is knocking $150 off the baseline price, which is a serious discount to begin with, though only if you activate the phone or upgrade with Sprint or AT&T.

But trading in phones can sink that pricetag even lower. It only applies to iPhones, and turning in a newer handset will get you more money off. Swapping an iPhone XS Max with 512GB gets you the most value, trimming $425 off any of the new phones’ list price.

All combined, you can get an iPhone 11Pro for $425 - down from a list price of $999. That’s quite a savings.

iPhone 11 64GB $699 $125 at Best Buy (after trade-in)

Pick up the new iPhone 11 for far less with this Best Buy deal: start with $150 off and trade in your older iPhone to snag up to an additional $425 off for a grand total of $575 in potential savings. You'll have to sign up with Sprint or AT&T for this deal.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB $999 $425 at Best Buy (after trade-in)

Get the brand-new, top-tier iPhone 11 Pro at more than half off: start with the $150 off baseline discount and add up to $425 off with proper trade-ins, and you can get up to $575 off. Keep in mind you'll have to sign up with Sprint or AT&T for this deal. View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB $1099 $525 at Best Buy (after trade-in)

Get the iPhone 11 Pro Max for over half off with these discounts: start with the $150 off baseline discount and add up to $425 off with proper trade-ins, and you can get up to $575 off. Keep in mind you'll have to sign up with Sprint or AT&T for this deal.View Deal

