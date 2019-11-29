The Moto G7 and Moto Z4 are cheaper than ever with these awesome Black Friday deals

Motorola’s Moto phones already offer great performance at low cost, but these Black Friday deals knock their prices down even lower, bringing the price of the Moto G7 from mid-range down into budget phone territory.

These Black Friday deals also include other members of the G7 line, like the giant-battery-packing Moto G7 Power and the ultra-affordable Moto G7 Play.

But these deals also loop-in the full-featured Moto Z4, the cheapest 5G phone thanks to the Moto Mod 5G, and the triple-camera Motorola One Action. These are (relatively) higher-priced phones, but they’re also far cheaper than most other mid-range devices – especially with these discounts.



The Moto G7 is a decent budget smartphone anytime, but with a whopping $120 discount it's a downright bargain. Both the black and white colors are available, but this great deal on a popular cellphone will likely be popular, so act fast if you want it.

If you want a cell with plenty of battery life, this is the deal for you: the Moto G7 Power has a huge 5,000mAh power pack, certain to keep you going for up to two days – and with $80 off this phone is even more affordable than it was before.

If you want the features of the G7 at an even lower cost, and can live with a smaller screen, less power and less storage, the Moto G7 Play is the choice for you – and now it's even cheaper with this 25% off deal. View Deal

Motorola's mid-range flagship packs respectable specs and the expandable Moto Mod features – including 5G connectivity via the 5G Moto Mod – for a great price, and now it's $110 off with this Black Friday deal – which also includes a 360-degree camera Moto Mod!View Deal

The Motorola One Action breaks out of the Motorola budget phone mold to incorporate cutting-edge features from modern flagships, like a punch-hole selfie camera and triple rear camera (although because of that it isn't compatible with Moto Mods). This Black Friday deal knocks $110 off the price tag.View Deal

