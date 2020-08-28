The best Black Friday 2020 toy and Lego deals: what to expect for this year's sales

Christmas is coming, and like everyone else, Santa is in lockdown. That means this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals season, you're going to have to do the heavy lifting picking out toys and Lego sets for the kids – and big kids too.

Coinciding with the US Thanksgiving holiday, toy retailers often offer heavy discounts on their wares, as families look to pick up a bargain in the run up to Christmas.

Each year TechRadar scopes out the best Lego deals and the best toy deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday to help make sure you don't miss any affordable playset action. While the deals are still a little while away, we've rounded up the best of last year's offers to give you a taste of what to expect in 2020, so you can get prepped with that wishlist nice and early. And, in the meantime, don't miss our top tips on how to bag the best Black Friday deals as soon as they're announced.

Last year's best Black Friday Lego deals

*EXPIRED* Lego Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter: $63.99 $49.99 at Target

Pick up this classic Star Wars icon with a new low price this Cyber Monday thanks to Target's sales. It comes with Luke, R2D2, and two other Rebel figures (and the X-Wing itself, obviously).

*EXPIRED* Lego Marvel Avengers Thanos: Ultimate Battle: $69.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Relive the climax of Avengers Endgame with this Lego set, discounted on Amazon by 40%. That's quite a big discount compared to the relatively minor discount we're seeing on other Lego sets this Cyber Monday.

*EXPIRED* Lego Ideas Ship in a Bottle: $69.99 $48.99 at Lego

This is a lovely-looking set that would be a great decoration for your home, at least for people who'd want actual ships in bottles but with this playful twist. It's a lot easier to construct than an actual bottle with a ship in, which is definitely a bonus.

*EXPIRED* Lego City Heavy Cargo Transport: $29.99 $18.99 at Amazon

There are discounts on non-Disney Lego sets too, like this 37% price cut on a cargo transport truck. It comes with a few different mini-figures and two vehicles.

*EXPIRED* Lego Friends Heartlake City Resort: $99.99 $69.99 at Walmart

You can save a substantial $30 off this Lego Friends set, which is one of the biggest sets on sale. It comes with loads of figures, features and details, perfect for an engaging build.

*EXPIRED* Lego Creator Winter Holiday Train: $99.99 $79.99 at Lego

This Lego set is perfectly festive, so you can buy it in time to give your playing experience a wintery spin. Lego is offering $20 off in its Cyber Monday deal, saving you a decent amount.

*EXPIRED* The Lego Movie 2 Emmet's Dream House: $69.99 $34.99 at Target

Get yourself a set based on the second Lego movie with this deal, that cuts half the asking price off main character Emmet's house. You can also re-arrange the bricks to turn the house into a rocket, for reasons that would totally spoil the movie.

*EXPIRED* Lego Star Wars Snoke's Throne Room: $69.99 $52.49 at BestBuy

Let your child relive what is now one of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars history. Whether its Rey, Kylo Ren or one of the Praetorian Guards they're playing, this epic battle from Star Wars: The Last Jedi is certainly worth recreating over and over again.View Deal

*EXPIRED* Lego Star Wars Building Set: $99.95 $88.97 at Walmart

Star Wars fans can build the BB-8 droid with the Lego Star Wars building set that's on sale for $58.47. The set includes over 1,000 pieces, a display stand, decorative fact plaque, and a small BB-8 figure.

Last year's best Black Friday toy deals

*EXPIRED* Snap Circuits Electronics Exploration Kit: $95.99 $52.79 at Amazon

If you want your kid to learn how electronics systems work (or just want to learn yourself), this kit will help, and at 45% off, you're teaching them about good finances too.

*EXPIRED* National Geographic student microscope: $69.99 $59.95 at Amazon

Microscopes are great for getting your kid into science, and this deal cuts $10 off the price of an official National Geographic one. There are no gems or dead insects included though.

*EXPIRED* Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit: $99.95 $62.79 at Amazon

If you want to teach someone coding, especially someone who likes Star Wars, this is the perfect kit for you. It lets you build an R2D2-like droid, then programme it with basic functions and loops.

*EXPIRED* RC Buggy Car Toy: $55.99 $19.99 at Walmart

This is a significant price cut on an RC buggy, knocking 60% off the asking price. If you've been looking for a remote-controlled car for your kid (and, most likely, yourself too), this is what you need.

*EXPIRED* Mini Orion Camera Drone: $79.99 $24.99 at Walmart

Drones can sometimes be rather expensive, but this price cut on a Mini Orion camera drone changes that. Sure, you're not going to get the image of something like the DJI Mavic, but thanks to Walmart's deal this is an affordable alternative.

*EXPIRED* Building block toys for all ages: From $7.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a massive discount on construction sets from Lego, K'nex, Playmobil and more. Most discounts are at least 35% off, with plenty of even higher discounts, and there are sets of varying difficulty for children of all ages.

*EXPIRED* Star Wars Arcade Machine by Arcade1UP | Riser: $499 $399 at Walmart

It's truly the season of Star Wars, so if you want to bring your fandom full circle then this Star Wars arcade machine will do just that. It's a bit pricier than the others but, with $100 off and a riser included, it's a great offer.

