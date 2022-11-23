The 28 most popular Black Friday 2022 deals in Australia so far

Black Friday has arrived with a vengeance, as we all scramble to empty our bank accounts to snatch up some bargains in the lead up to Christmas. And that's before the official Black Friday date of Friday November 25 has even rolled around.

Continuing trends from previous years, retailers have jumped the gun on releasing their deals for 2022, with retailers like Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys leading the charge.

But, which products have been proving particularly popular with Aussie bargain hunters? While there has been the usual suspects such as headphones, Apple devices and game consoles, a few surprises have popped up. Air Fryer, anyone?

These are the most popular Black Friday deals we've seen so far this week.

(opens in new tab) Nvidia Shield TV Pro | AU$349.95 AU$239 on Amazon (opens in new tab)(save AU$110.95) Amazon previously discounted the rather excellent Nvidia Shield TV Pro (opens in new tab)during its October Big Smile event, but this Black Friday discount is even greater with AU$239 being the lowest we've ever seen it. If you're serious about 4K HDR streaming, the Shield TV Pro is tough to beat.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser On Ear Wireless Headphones HD 250BT, Black | AU$99.95 AU$45 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$54.95) It isn't much of a surprise that an AU$45 pair of Sennheiser headphones has proven to be popular during Black Friday, especially as the 250BT does plenty to impress as we described when we reviewed them (opens in new tab). And with a discount of over 50% in the mix, what's not to like?

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$295 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$104) Apple products are always going to be at the top of people's Black Friday wishlists, so to see the first generation AirPods Pro (opens in new tab)snag a 26% discount is a welcome sight. We did see them cheaper during Amazon's Prime Day sale, but AU$104 is still a solid saving. Just note, these are the first generation AirPods Pro and not the recently released AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | AU$99 AU$49 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$50) Amazon is often pretty aggressive with Black Friday discounts on its own products, but we didn't expect the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (opens in new tab) to be this cheap! Ticking off all the video and audio formats you could need: Ultra HD, HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it represents one of the most affordable ways to upgrade your home entertainment system.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 | from AU$629.99 with up to AU$200 credit on Amazon (opens in new tab) The popularity of the Meta Quest 2 (opens in new tab)during Black Friday week proves we don't even necessarily need to be presented with a huge discount to part with our cash. Amazon hasn't knocked any money off of the Quest 2 VR headset, but is including up to AU$200 in Amazon credit, essentially paying you to get your hands on this quality VR headset.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo X Full HD Webcam | AU$139 AU$50 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$89) The popularity of the Razer Kiyo X webcam just goes to show how serious Australians are about creating content. Whether streaming live gameplay or creating videos for YouTube or TikTok, your laptop's built-in webcam just won't cut it. And at AU$50, this Black Friday deal is a stunner, with the Kiyo X offering 1080p recording at 30FPS or 720p at a super smooth 60FPS. You also get autofocus, a variety of mounting options and a webcam small enough to take with you wherever you go.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021, 16GB) | AU$259 AU$179 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$80) When it was launched just over a year ago, we predicted this would become the most popular Kindle model (opens in new tab), offering a perfect balance of storage and price (the regular AU$259 price already represented good value in our eyes). Over 12 months on, it appears our predictions have come true, and now what could be the best e-reader on the market lands a handy AU$80 discount.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points | AU$549 AU$345 (opens in new tab)(save AU$204) If you're looking to strengthen the wi-fi connection around your home, the Google Nest WiFi Router (opens in new tab) is a great option. Integrating seamlessly with one another, whilst adding Google Home functionality (each Point doubles as a smart speaker with built-in Google Assistant), this router gifts you a reliable, always-on system for throughout your home.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 5.7L Air Fryer | AU$159 AU$119 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) Small kitchen appliances regularly perform well during Black Friday, and while we did expect a coffee machine to be one of the more popular options, we're also not surprised the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer (opens in new tab) has caught the eye of culinary-inclined Aussies. Offering 6 ways to cook and a large capacity frying basket, it's one of the most versatile air fryers around.

(opens in new tab) Samsung EVO Plus microSD Card; 64GB, 128GB | from AU$13.79 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Not only does Black Friday present a chance to get something shiny and new for yourself, it's also a chance to stock up on the essentials for less. These Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards are a great example, especially given their status as our pick for the best all-round microSD card on the market (opens in new tab). Both the 64GB and 128GB options have been proving popular this week, and with these savings attached it's no wonder.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 + USB Sound Card | AU$174.95 AU$74.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$100.85) The Razer BlackShark V2 is an excellent gaming headset, offering comfort and great sound and offering even greater value having nabbed an AU$100 discount for Black Friday. The inclusion of a USB Sound Card here allows you to unlock THX Spatial Audio for games that support it, offering a chance to experience more immersive sound during gameplay. Don't need a USB connection? The BlackShark V2 X (opens in new tab)is even cheaper.

(opens in new tab) Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser | AU$242 AU$140 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$102) You can't put a price on good oral health and if you already have a decent electric toothbrush (if you don't, this Oral-B Io9 (opens in new tab) is currently half price) then the next step is flossing. Using wire floss can be annoying, which is clearly why the Waterpik water flosser (opens in new tab) is proving so popular. Quicker, more effective and less painful, water flossing can result in far improved oral health. We have seen this one go as low as AU$104.99 before, but AU$140 is still a solid deal.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Arc Soundbar | AU$1,499 AU$1,194 at JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) (save AU$305) The Sonos Arc (opens in new tab) is without doubt one of the best soundbars available right now, delivering a genuinely impressive and immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience. It's a premium soundbar with a premium price tag to match, but with a saving of over AU$300 for Black Friday, this is a deal you might want to consider getting in on.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 512GB (Black) | AU$1,599 AU$1,347 at JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) (save AU$252) A small saving maybe but a saving nonetheless, we reckon this deal on the recently released Google Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) is one to capture the eye. With a display that is arguably even greater than its closest competitor in the iPhone 14 Pro, improved battery life and one of the best cameras we've seen on a smartphone, this is one upgrade you should definitely consider. Even greater savings available for the Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB (opens in new tab) and 256GB (opens in new tab) storage.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset | AU$239 AU$150 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$89) Our favourite wireless gaming headset of 2022, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (opens in new tab), has received a decent discount for Black Friday this year. It offers everything you could want from a gaming headset: quality build, excellent sound and exceptional battery life. And, all this without needing to be tied to your gaming setup with a cable.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$999 AU$599 on Dyson (opens in new tab) (save AU$400) Dyson is always a popular brand to look out for during Black Friday and with AU$400 off, the V8 Absolute makes one of the company's more affordable vacuums even more accessible. In the box you get two main cleaner heads and four extra attachments to turn it into a smaller handheld vac and while it's already been proving popular, we'd wager it could receive an even greater discount on Black Friday itself.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S | AU$999 AU$454 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$545) It might not be the very latest Fenix model, but the Garmin Fenix 6S is still an incredibly capable multi-sport watch and one that should appeal to many. At 55% off, this is a great buy, particularly for the sporty spice in your life! • See more Garmin deals on Amazon: up to 50% off (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Anker PowerCore Slim Portable Charger | AU$69.99 AU$34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$35) It's always useful to have a portable charger on hand to keep your phone topped up and having one with a larger capacity offering multiple complete charges is even more useful. This 10,000mAh slim portable charger from Anker will recharge your iPhone to full a couple of times and is relatively light, so won't weight your pockets down. If 10,000mAh isn't enough for you, this 20,000mAh Anker portable charger, with an AU$33 saving (opens in new tab), has also been proving popular

(opens in new tab) 2020 13-inch MacBook Air (M1 / 8GB / 256GB SSD): AU$1,499 AU$1,297 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save save AU$202) It may have been replaced by a new M2-toting MacBook Air, but as a perfectly capable Apple machine, this 2020 M1 MacBook Air (opens in new tab) represents good value. Especially because we rarely see discounts of more than 10%, so for a 13% discount to pop up, we'll always perk up to pay attention.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 | AU$119 AU$85 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$34) The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 (opens in new tab) is a cheap and cheerful instant camera that couldn't be easier to use, and manages to produces some decent photos at the same time. Even if you'd rather get yourself a more complex digital camera, this Fujifilm camera would still makes an excellent Christmas gift.

(opens in new tab) Energizer AA Batteries, 30 Pack | AU$31 AU$13.95 at Amazon AU (opens in new tab) (save AU$17.05) We might be living in the future, yet not everything we use comes with a built-in rechargeable battery. Whether it's a remote control, a wireless keyboard or a mouse, we still have a need for good ol' AA battery power. This 30 pack of Energizer AA batteries have been flying off the virtual shelves this week because, after all, you never know when you might need them.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD | AU$429 AU$315.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$113.02) The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best SSDs for PS5 (opens in new tab) primarily because it crucially features a built-in heatsink, one of the requirements put out by Sony. So it won't only provide optimum performance, but will making installing it into your PS5 a breeze. If you have a growing PS5 games collection, this is almost a necessity. Just note that there could be a lengthy delivery period, as it's coming from Amazon US.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | AU$109.95 AU$44.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$65.85) Razer's Basilisk X Hyperspeed (opens in new tab) is another gaming peripheral upgrade that has been proving popular this week. Offering incredible battery life, comfort and the ability to connect via the included USB dongle or via Bluetooth, it represents a great gaming upgrade in an ergonomic design. It does only provide the bare minimum for a gaming mouse, however, so if your gaming intentions are more hardcore you may wish to look for something more customisable.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 | AU$449 AU$259 at Kogan (opens in new tab) (save AU$190) Sony's WF-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) earbuds are easily some of the best to be released in the last couple of years due to their winning combination of noise-cancelling ability, sound quality and battery life. We hoped they were going to be discounted for Black Friday, but we never expected to see such a huge saving. Sadly, this discount only applies to the black colour option, but we're certainly not complaining.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED, White | AU$539 AU$478 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$61) Despite not being discounted by much and the Neon version already being out of stock, the Nintendo Switch OLED (opens in new tab) has still been a popular buy for Aussie gamers. If you're new to the Switch or plan on primarily using your Switch in handheld mode, the OLED version is undoubtedly the pick of the lot.

(opens in new tab) Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard | AU$79 AU$36 at Amazon AU (opens in new tab) (save AU$43) One of the outright best travel keyboards you can buy, the Logitech K380 (opens in new tab)was already good value at AU$79 in our opinion. But now that it's better than half price for Black Friday, it's a genuine bargain. With it, you can connect to three devices simultaneously via Bluetooth and improve productivity using the four hotkeys.