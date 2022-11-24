Scorching Galaxy Watch 4 deal: pay just AU$175 for the feature-packed Samsung wearable

With Black Friday well and truly upon us, we’ve already seen some dynamite savings emerge across a variety of the best and most popular tech items, but even we were pleasantly surprised by the discount on offer here for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Already discounted from AU$399 to AU$189 via Mobileciti's eBay store, adding code TOPITUP at checkout sees the price for this one drop even further to an eye-catching low of just AU$174.79. Available in both black (opens in new tab) and silver (opens in new tab), this is one Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss.

Although this wearable is a generation behind our pick for the best smartwatch money can buy, the differences between the Galaxy Watch and newer Watch 5 are actually quite minimal.

While the fifth-gen Galaxy Watch offers some improvements in battery life over the Watch 4, as well as new skin temperature sensors and a tougher sapphire display, the fourth gen Galaxy Watch is nearly identical in every other way.

Compatible with all modern Android phones, with additional tracking options available to Samsung phones, the Galaxy Watch 4 packs some of the best health and fitness tracking capabilities on the smartwatch market – including GPS, heart rate and blood pressure monitoring, body composition measurement and more.

This all comes with a fashion-friendly design to compliment any outfit, making the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 one of the best value smartwatches on the market – even before considering this massive Black Friday saving. Jump on this one fast if you’re on the hunt for a new smartwatch as it’s sure to sell out!