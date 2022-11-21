Live
Walmart Black Friday sale live: PS5 restock, $79 AirPods, $228 4K TV, and more
Walmart's third Black Friday sale kicks off at 12pm ET
* Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days 3 live today
* Deals include cheap TVs, PS5, Switch, appliances, and more
* Walmart Plus members get early access from 12pm
* Join Walmart Plus for $98/year + get Paramount+ free
The third and final Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale launches today. We're here in the hours leading up to the start time to let you know the deals that will be available and share all the top offers from the retailer.
As with all the other Black Friday sales at Walmart this month, the offers will once again be available first to Walmart Plus members from 12pm ET. Subscribers get access to the deals for seven hours before they become available to all at 7pm ET.
This is a huge benefit as we saw some of the most popular items sell out quickly in the first sale. Not a member? You can join Walmart Plus for $12.95 per month - or get a year's membership for $98.
Either way, stick with us as we cover all this year's Walmart Black Friday deals.
So, what's on offer today? Well, the headline news is that there will be both a PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock today. On top of that, the Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle will be up for $299. Other standout offers include a TCL 65-inch 4K TV for $228 and the Apple Watch SE for $199.
You can also stick with TechRadar for even more Black Friday deals coverage throughout the week as we hunt down all the best discounts.
Today's upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals
Walmart's third Black Friday sale opens at 12pm ET for Walmart Plus members. Access to the deals opens to all from 7pm ET.
These are the best offers that are set to go live today:
- TCL 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $228 at Walmart
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $79 at Walmart
- PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle: $559 at Walmart
- Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was
$279now $199 at Walmart
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: $299 at Walmart
- JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds: was
$27.50now $9.88 at Walmart
- Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV: $148 at Walmart
- Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop: was
$379now $188 at Walmart
- Vizio 70-inch 4K LED Smart TV: $448 at Walmart
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Bundle: was
$78now $55 at Walmart
