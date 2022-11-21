Walmart Black Friday sale live: PS5 restock, $79 AirPods, $228 4K TV, and more

Walmart Black Friday deals: headlines * Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days 3 live today

* Deals include cheap TVs, PS5, Switch, appliances, and more

* Walmart Plus members get early access from 12pm

* Join Walmart Plus for $98/year + get Paramount+ free

The third and final Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale launches today. We're here in the hours leading up to the start time to let you know the deals that will be available and share all the top offers from the retailer.

As with all the other Black Friday sales at Walmart this month, the offers will once again be available first to Walmart Plus members from 12pm ET. Subscribers get access to the deals for seven hours before they become available to all at 7pm ET.

This is a huge benefit as we saw some of the most popular items sell out quickly in the first sale. Not a member? You can join Walmart Plus for $12.95 per month - or get a year's membership for $98.

Either way, stick with us as we cover all this year's Walmart Black Friday deals.

So, what's on offer today? Well, the headline news is that there will be both a PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock today. On top of that, the Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle will be up for $299. Other standout offers include a TCL 65-inch 4K TV for $228 and the Apple Watch SE for $199.

You can also stick with TechRadar for even more Black Friday deals coverage throughout the week as we hunt down all the best discounts.

Today's upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart's third Black Friday sale opens at 12pm ET for Walmart Plus members. Access to the deals opens to all from 7pm ET.

These are the best offers that are set to go live today: