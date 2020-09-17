The best Black Friday 2020 Lego deals: what to expect this year

Christmas is coming, and like everyone else, Santa is in lockdown. That means this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals season, you're going to have to do the heavy lifting picking out Lego sets for the kids – and big kids too.

The official Lego store itself and other retailers often offer heavy discounts on their wares, as families look to pick up a bargain in the run up to Christmas.

Each year TechRadar scopes out the best Lego deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday to help make sure you don't miss any affordable playset action. While the deals are still a little while away, we've rounded up the best of last year's offers to give you a taste of what to expect in 2020, so you can get prepped with that wishlist nice and early. And, in the meantime, don't miss our top tips on how to bag the best Black Friday deals as soon as they're announced.

Lego deals to expect this year

Amazon will be one of the best places to look for Lego deals on Black Friday 2020, but you can also expect to see some big discounts at other big retailers including Walmart and Best Buy in the US, and John Lewis and Argos in the UK.

We're expecting Star Wars and Marvel to be some of the most popular themed sets this year, along with classic building kits and Lego Technic projects.

Lego itself has yet to give any hints about what playsets it'll be discounting in its official store, but it's worth bookmarking its official Black Friday pages (in the US and the UK) to make sure you're ready when the first offers drop.

If you can't wait, there are some great offers available all year round, including sales and deals on a wide range of sets and accessories. Check out today's special Lego deals in the US and the UK for more details.

Last year's best Black Friday Lego deals in the US

*EXPIRED* Lego Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter: $63.99 $49.99 at Target

Pick up this classic Star Wars icon with a new low price this Cyber Monday thanks to Target's sales. It comes with Luke, R2D2, and two other Rebel figures (and the X-Wing itself, obviously).



*EXPIRED* Lego Marvel Avengers Thanos: Ultimate Battle: $69.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Relive the climax of Avengers Endgame with this Lego set, discounted on Amazon by 40%. That's quite a big discount compared to the relatively minor discount we're seeing on other Lego sets this Cyber Monday.



*EXPIRED* Lego Ideas Ship in a Bottle: $69.99 $48.99 at Lego

This is a lovely-looking set that would be a great decoration for your home, at least for people who'd want actual ships in bottles but with this playful twist. It's a lot easier to construct than an actual bottle with a ship in, which is definitely a bonus.



*EXPIRED* Lego Star Wars Snoke's Throne Room: $69.99 $52.49 at BestBuy

Let your child relive what is now one of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars history. Whether its Rey, Kylo Ren or one of the Praetorian Guards they're playing, this epic battle from Star Wars: The Last Jedi is certainly worth recreating over and over again.

Last year's best Black Friday Lego deals in the UK

*EXPIRED* Save 10% on all Lego sets at Argos

Get a discount on any Lego set by entering the code LEGO10 at the checkout. The deal applies to 300 different sets, and can be used on top of existing offers, though it doesn't include video games. Deal ends midnight October 29.

*EXPIRED* 20% off Frozen, Marvel Avengers and Star Wars toys at Argos

Argos got in the Black Friday spirit early with a huge discount on some of this year's hottest toys. You could simply add any Star Wars, Frozen or Marvel Avengers to your shopping trolley and enter the code STAR20 at the checkout to claim the discount.

