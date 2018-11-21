Garmin Fenix 5 running watch range is now the best price we've ever seen it

On the hunt for some of the top tech for running? You'll want a multi-sport watch rather than a fitness tracker or smartwatch, and the Garmin Fenix 5 range includes some of the best and most capable devices the fitness manufacturer has ever made.

The company unveiled its Garmin Fenix 5 Plus family earlier this year that comes with improved mapping tech, Garmin Pay contactless payments and built-in music. Those are unlikely to be discounted by much soon as they are relatively new watches that start at £599 and range all the way up to £999.

If you don't want to pay those prices, we'd recommend going for the slightly less techy but still great for sports tracking range of Garmin Fenix 5 products.

Today is the first time we've seen the Garmin Fenix 5 watch down around the £300 mark at £309.99 when you're buying it from Amazon. Considering this watch launched in early 2017 at £499 that's a significant discount, and we'd recommend picking it up if you don't those extra upgrades from the Plus range.

Garmin Fenix 5 running watch £439.99 £309.99 at Amazon

There may already be an updated Garmin Fenix 5 range of watches on sale, but this is still a fantastic device if you're after one of the most comprehensive running devices on the planet. This is the first time we've seen this top level running watch this low, so be sure to pick this up and limber up while it's being delivered.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5S watch £384.99 £349.99 at John Lewis

This is a remarkably similar watch to the Fenix 5 you see above, but it has a slightly smaller build that the company has created for those who want a smaller device on their wrist. It's a touch more expensive in this deal from John Lewis, but it's a worthwhile discount if you want the smaller version.View Deal