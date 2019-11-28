Build a beefy gaming PC for cheap with these Black Friday PC component deals

Black Friday is a great time of year to get discounts on products that will improve your gaming experience. While plenty of PC gamers will just be picking out a part to add to an existing gaming build, or just going with some gaming laptops, the more ambitious may see this as a great opportunity to build a gaming PC.

We've seen a ton of Black Friday PC gaming deals, and it's clear that there are deals on every component needed to build a solid gaming PC. There are processors, RAM, motherboards and graphics cards all on sale. You can get a deal on storage, cases, and power supplies, too. And, don't worry, we've even found a couple Black Friday gaming monitor deals, too.

We've taken a look at the deals we've found and come up with a strong gaming PC build that costs just under $1,000. We'll show you what parts we've picked, and let you know about some alternatives to either save a little extra cash or double down on performance.

Processor

We're loving this deal on the Ryzen 5 2600. It's a powerful, mid-range processor with six cores and 12 threads. The best part about it is that it's so much cheaper thanks to the combination of Black Friday and AMD's newer Ryzen 3000 launch. This processor will readily handle demanding games.

Beyond the discount saving you money, the Ryzen 5 2600 can save you even more. It comes with its own cooler, so you don't have to find one to go with it. And, the cooler comes with a thermal paste pre-applied, saving you from yet another purchase and taking some of the difficulty out of PC building.

Our pick:

AMD Ryzen 5 2600: $199 $114 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 5 2600 is a 6-core, 12-thread processor that will boost up to 3.9GHz – in other words, it punches above its weight class. And, now that you can pick up this mid-range star for just $109, it makes it one of the best processors for gaming. View Deal

Motherboard

We've picked out B450 motherboard to go alongside the Ryzen 5 2600 processor. This is a Micro ATX board that can fit into a wide variety of builds, giving you the freedom to fit it into many different cases. The motherboard will support the RAM and graphics processor we've selected, and can fit in the M.2 drive we've picked as our primary storage. It does all of that, while maintaining a budget price tag. Plus, you'll get plenty of USB ports, including USB-C.

Our pick:

MSI B450 Gaming Plus: $99.99 $79.99 at Newegg

If you need a small motherboard for a Micro ATX build that will have Ryzen at the center, this MSI board can do it for cheap. You only get two RAM slots, but there's a full PCIe 3.0 x16 slot for a graphics card.

View Deal

RAM

This memory we came across has been one of the most astounding component deals we've seen this Black Friday. You get 16GB of RAM at a surprisingly low price. It comes in two sticks of DDR4 RAM, which will fit well in the two slots on our selected motherboard. That means you'll get the extra benefit offered by running the memory dual-channel mode.

Adata only mentioned running at 3,000MHz through Intel's XMP 2.0 memory overclocking, but you may still be able to get the higher memory clocks from these RAM sticks. Even if the sticks run at a slightly slower speed, they're still easily worth their price and will offer plenty of memory for gaming.

Our pick:

XPG Gammix D30 | 16GB 3,000MHz: $79 $49.99 at Newegg

This 16GB kit of DDR4 RAM might not be the most beautiful on the market, but at just $49 at Newegg ahead of Black Friday, it's absolutely worth it. And with that 3,000MHz clock speed, it's nice and speedy, too.View Deal

Graphics card

We've picked out a solid mid-range graphics card in the form of the AMD Radeon RX Vega 56. This gives you 8GB of VRAM, which is more than enough for PC games these days. This graphics card is affordable, but still capable of handling high-speed gaming at Full HD and 1440p, that gaming sweet spot.

Our pick:

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 56: $299 $239 at Newegg

Give you gaming desktop some love for Black Friday with this overclocked AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card from Gigabyte. It's a dual-fan model to help it stay cool in your gaming rig.

View Deal

If you have more room in your budget and want to go with something that delivers some extra horsepower, there are a couple of other nice graphics card deals available. We've also got some options if you prefer Nvidia or want something a little cheaper

Alternative options:

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC: $699.99 $374.99 at Amazon

If you want a powerful AMD graphics card, this model from Gigabyte can deliver, and it's got a steep discount. You'll get the Vega 64 with overclocking potential cooled by two 100mm fans.

View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra Gaming: $429 $379 at Best Buy

This EVGA model of the GeForce RTX 2060 is is ready to offer high-end gaming performance. It can handle high frame rates at Full HD and even 1440p while also delivering Nvidia's ray tracing.View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming X: $319 $289 at Best Buy

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is more than capable of running even the best PC games at max settings already, but this MSI card takes it even further with a factory overclock. And, you can save $30 for Black Friday.View Deal

XFX Radeon RX 580 Black Edition: $219 $159 at Best Buy

The AMD Radeon RX 580 might be an older card at this point, but it's still a superstar at its price point, dominating the 1080p segment. And, this $60 Black Friday graphics card deal makes it an even better deal. View Deal

Storage

For this build we want a lot of storage, and we want it fast. Normally we might settle for one small SSD and a hard drive to store some extra games. But, this is Black Friday, and we can get a great deal on a lot of storage. So, that's just what we did. We've picked out the Intel 660p SSD, as it offers 1TB of affordable storage, but delivers PCIe NVMe speeds. There are definitely faster SSDs out there, but to get one that's a lot faster while still offering a whole terabyte of storage won't come nearly this cheap.

Our pick:

Intel 660p 1TB: $199.99 $82.99 at Newegg

This deal is crazy, bringing the price of 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage to below $100 is wild enough, but this brings it to $82. This is a hard to one to pass up.

View Deal

Intel is just starting to earn some clout for its SSDs, but Samsung has had a strong reputation with its 850 Evo and now its 860 Evo drives. If tyou want to go with one of these instead, there are some good deals on them as well. We've found two that are in a similar ballpark to the Intel 660p, though they come in the 2.5-inch drive form factor and will be limited by the SATA connection.

Alternative options:

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SATA SSD: $200 $109.99 at Amazon

Get a massive 45% off this great SATA solid state drive, which we've declared our best budget SSD. 1TB is a decent amount of storage for this kind of drive. The 2TB version is also $170 off, which is a great deal. View Deal

Samsung 860 QVO SSD, 1TB: $129.99 $87.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 2018 line of affordable drives takes a tumble in price on Amazon, and 1TB for under $90 is just a steal. The QVO operates at 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s read and write speeds, respectively. View Deal

Power supply

There are lots of options for powering this build, but we wanted to go with something that we're sure can do the job and doesn't pose any disk of damaging our parts (i.e. not a cheap, unknown brand). So, we've gone with the Corsair RM650x. 650 watts of power is ample for this build, and leaves some extra headroom for future upgrades, meaning you can stick with this power supply if you want to add more storage or upgrade your processor or graphics card.

An extra benefit of this power supply is that it's fully modular. So, any power cables that you don't need to use can simply be unplugged and left out of the build. That'll offer a cleaner aesthetic and better airflow, since there won't be any loose cables hanging out inside your computer. You're going to want a clean build, too, if you go with the case we've picked out.

Our pick:

Corsair RM650x: $119.99 $89.99 at Newegg

The Corsair RM650x is a fully modular power supply, so you can keep your computer case free of unused cables. Its 80 Plus Gold certification means you'll get dependable efficiency as well.

View Deal

Case

Even though we've gone with a Micro ATX motherboard for our pick, we're going with an ATX Mid tower for our case. Why? Because this deal is just too good. This Rosewill case offers a design that combines steel and glass, showing off the internals of this build.

The case includes four USB headers in the front as well as a fan speed controller. Did we mention the fans? The fans alone are almost worth the price, as this case comes with four 120mm fans pre-installed. That saves some of the trouble of installing fans and planning the airflow of the build. This case has plenty of dust filters, and room for extra drives as your game library grows and you add more storage.

Our pick:

Rosewill CULLINAN MX-RED: $129.99 $59.99 at Newegg

This case from Rosewill is ready for your next computer build. It sports three intake fans and one exhaust fan, all with red LED lights. And, it has USB 3.0 headers.

View Deal

Operating system

The previous components finish the build, but you'll need an operating system to do anything with it. If you already have a Windows license to transfer over, or you want to go with a free Linux distro, then you're all set. But, otherwise, you'll need to go ahead and get Windows. Unfortunately, there's not much in the way of deals on Windows 10. Here are the best Windows 10 prices we're seeing.

Monitor

Don't think we forgot one of the most important pieces of your build. No matter how good a Black Friday gaming PC is, the visuals are only going to look as good and smooth as the gaming monitor's display. Fortunately, there's a great deal on an MSI gaming monitor that should do perfectly.

We've gone with a Full HD gaming monitor, so even budget components can power it no problem. But, it's a 144Hz panel, so you'll be able to enjoy extra smooth playback, especially if you go with the AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 we recommended earlier. When games aren't running at 144 fps, FreeSync will work with our selected AMD graphics card to smooth out the visuals.

Our pick:

MSI Optix G27C2: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

This MSI monitor hits a sweet spot, with a Full HD picture spread across its 27-inch display. And, it runs at 144Hz, so you can get smooth gameplay visuals and enjoy your games in greater clarity.

View Deal

If you have more room in your budget or more room on your desk, there are a few other options that can offer a sharper picture, more screen, or a faster refresh rate.

Alternate options:

Dell 27-inch LED QHD G-Sync Monitor: $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

A 1440p monitor takes a deep discount at Best Buy. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, this is a great fit for a PC player who prioritizes higher framerates over 4K resolution, and that is a big price drop.View Deal

MSI Oculux NXG252R: $479 $329 at Amazon

This deal makes high-performance gaming more affordable, as it cuts a huge chunk of the price of a Full HD display with an insane 240Hz refresh rate. Better still, it supports G-Sync to match the refresh rate to your games' frame rates.

View Deal

MSI Optix MAG321CQR: $479 $349 at Amazon

If you want a big, sharp, smooth picture, this is it. This monitor offers a 32-inch picture at 1440p, the gaming sweet spot. And, it delivers a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming made even smoother by FreeSync.

View Deal

Now get ready to build

Once you've gathered all the parts you need, it's time to build. If you haven't built a PC before, don't worry, it's not as hard as it might seem. Many of the parts simply click into place, and plenty of cable ends are keyed, so they can't go in the wrong way.

Whatever the case, we've got you covered: here's our guide on how to build a PC.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.