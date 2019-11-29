Black Friday Ring deals: the Ring Doorbell 2 gets a $70 price cut at Amazon

Black Friday 2019 is officially here and if you're looking for a killer deal on the popular Ring Video Doorbell, then you're in luck. Amazon has the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale for $129. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled doorbell. Amazon also has big discounts on the Ring alarm, camera, and smart outdoor lighting.



The Ring Doorbell 2 allows you to monitor your home from anywhere with notifications that are sent to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. The Ring will send alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the doorbell. The doorbell also features two-way talk so you can hear and speak with visitors from your mobile phone. The Alexa-enabled Ring includes a convenient removable battery pack and comes with two interchangeable faceplates so you can match your security with your home.

Shop more of the best Ring Black Friday deals below which include discounts on alarm kits, security cameras, smart lighting, and more. These offers are ending soon, so you should snag these incredible deals while you can.

The best Black Friday Ring Doorbell deals:

Secure your whole home with the Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit that's on sale for $139. The Alexa-enabled security system is easy to install and includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender.

The Ring Floodlight Camera gets a $50 price cut at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and notifies your smartphone, tablet or laptop when motion is detected.

Amazon has a first-time discount on newly-released Ring Smart Lighting. The starter pack includes two battery-powered spotlights that shine 400 Lumens of brightness when motion is detected.

Save $10 on the Ring Smart Light Pathlight Two-pack at Amazon. The smart lighting works with Amazon Alexa and each battery-powered Pathlight shines 80 Lumens of brightness on pathways and other areas when motion is detected.

