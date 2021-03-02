Black Friday phone deals 2021: what to expect in this year's sales

2021's Black Friday phone deals may be many moons away right now but one thing's for certain - they'll still be a great opportunity to bag a flagship device for less. We like to think ahead here at TechRadar so we're already getting all set with our wishes and predictions for the big day itself in November.

If you're checking in this month - welcome. Here you'll find all the latest info on the upcoming Black Friday phone deals, what to expect, our top tips, as well as all of last year's best deals - which we've kept for comparison's sake and for posterity.

We'll be covering both Android, iPhone, carrier, and unlocked options in this article with a general top-down perspective. So, regardless of what type of device you're looking for you should find plenty of good information.

Black Friday this year falls on November 26, although as with most years, we're expecting a lot of Black Friday deals to be cropping up much earlier than that. We'd recommend bookmarking this page as we'll be updating it throughout the year with all the latest developments - and the actual deals themselves as they start dropping.

Looking for iPhones specifically? See our Black Friday iPhone deals page

Black Friday phone deals: FAQ

(Image credit: Future)

When will Black Friday phone deals start?

Even though Black Friday itself is always pencilled in for late November, we expect this year's Black Friday phone deals will start to kick off much earlier - perhaps even as early as late October. Each year most online retailers tend to follow a trend of stretching out their sales over a longer period in general, and it's likely this will continue for 2021.

Subsequently, we recommend keeping your eyes peeled from early November onwards if you're not wanting to miss any Black Friday phone deals this year.

Black Friday phone deals: what to expect

Even though the big day is many moons away at the moment, and there are sure to be many new devices being launched between now and November, we do have an idea of what to expect down the line, thanks to last year's offerings.

In general, cell phone deals in the US are generally split into two categories - promotions from the big carriers and sales cuts on unlocked devices. With Black Friday phone deals we're sure to see both types for Android devices but mostly carrier deals for iPhones specifically as Apple is generally the only vendor who sells new unlocked iPhones.

From the carriers, we're expecting most Black Friday phone deals to revolve mostly around trade-in options, with potentially buy-one get-one free promos and switching discounts also being likely. When it comes to bagging a free flagship device, carrier deals tend to be the way to go, however, bear in mind that nearly all carrier promotions are tied to post-paid cell phone plans. In short, be prepared to upgrade your plan too if you're looking to save on your device at a major carrier.

For unlocked Black Friday phone deals, we typically see price cuts ranging from $200 to $300 depending on how new the device is. Last year we saw the lowest prices yet (at the time) on the fairly new Galaxy S20 series and even the Google Pixel 5 - so it's likely we'll see something similar this year with the Galaxy S21.

How to find the best Black Friday iPhone deals

Firstly we'd recommend heading on over to the big carrier sites and bookmarking the relevant pages that these companies will be using for deals throughout the year. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile all have deals-specific sections on their sites which they'll be utilizing for big sales events - Black Friday included. Subsequently, there's no harm in simply bookmarking those pages ahead of time and checking in throughout the year to see what's available.

Alternatively, you could simply bookmark this page, sign up for our emails, or simply check-in at TechRadar regularly to see the latest. We'll of course be reviewing all the hottest new phones, posting news, as well as updating our pages very regularly with the latest info so you won't miss a thing.

What were last year's best Black Friday phone deals?

Last year, as expected, the top Black Friday cell phone deals were mostly on the new (at the time) iPhone 12 series. We saw some hefty $700+ trade-in promotions at Verizon and AT&T specifically that were much better than those available at the device's initial launch. On the Android front, a hefty $300 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 5 at Verizon were the deals to beat, although we also saw some absolutely great unlocked discounts too - reaching upwards of $300 on some models.

We've kept a range of last year's top Black Friday phone deals just down below for posterity - both so you can see what we thought about them at the time, and simply so you can compare them to this week's best cell phone deals.

Black Friday 2020 phone deals: iPhones

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's latest Black Friday flash sale has landed us one of the cheapest prices yet on the new iPhone 12 this week. Available now is a really generous $700 off trade-in deal that's eligible with a new unlimited line. Together, you're looking at paying just $99 for your phone over 24 months after your monthly rebate.

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $4.16 (24 mo)



Apple iPhone XR: up to $210 off with trade-in at Apple

Apple's iPhone trade-in program can knock up to a massive $210 off an iPhone XR right now. Whether you're looking for a carrier-specific version or an unlocked device, all are applicable and available right now via Apple - great for those who need some flexibility or choice.



Apple iPhone 12: trade-in and get up to $700 off with new line at AT&T

And it wasn't even Verizon who were the first to offer this kind of big trade-in deal on the iPhone 12 this month - AT&T has had a similar offer on for some time now. On paper, it's looking like an identical match to the above Verizon offer, although AT&T's monthly plans do tend to be cheaper overall.

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $3.33 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

A $700 trade-in discount on the iPhone 12 Mini can actually put this brand new little wonder into your hand for effectively no cost. Again, this one's courtesy of the Verizon Black Friday flash sale, so you've got until next Wednesday to snag yourself a really great little trade-in deal.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (24 mo)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

And let's not forget the iPhone 12 Pro - one of the best camera focused flagships around right now. You guessed it, that same $700 off trade-in deal at Verizon is also available on this awesome premium device. Trade-in an old phone and pick up your iPhone 12 Pro to get a hefty rebate over 24 months.

Total cost: $299.99 | Monthly cost: $12.7 (24 mo)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

The Verizon Black Friday flash sale is bringing that same $700 off trade-in deal on the biggest and most meanest iPhone around - the 12 Pro Max. Trade-in an old device and buy your new phone with a new unlimited line to significantly reduce your monthly phone bill over 24 months.

Total cost: $499.99 | Monthly cost: $16.66 (24 mo)



Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T AT&T's Black Friday deals have yielded a fantastic price on the iPhone XS - an older phone, but one that's still wildly powerful. Get yesteryear's flagship for just $1 a month right now when you pick it up with a new unlimited line at AT&T - no trade-ins required!

Total cost: $30 | Monthly cost: $1 (over 30 mo)

Apple iPhone XR: free with a new unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

Another fantastic option from AT&T this week is the older iPhone XR - also the recipient of the same trade-in plus unlimited data plan deal. Is it worth it? Maybe, although some may prefer the iPhone SE, which is also free from AT&T right now.

Total cost: $0 (30 mo)

Apple iPhone SE 2020: $47 $30/mo at Mint Mobile

If you're looking for an overall package that's extremely good value, check out Mint Mobile's limited time iPhone SE offer. They'll knock a couple of bucks off your monthly finance bill plus give you a whole two years of premium wireless for $15 a month. All in all, you can bring your bill down to just $30 a month right now - superb value.



iPhone SE 2020, 64GB: $399 free with two-year Verizon contract

Pick up the iPhone SE 2020 for essentially free with a two-year contract using this early Black Friday deal. The iPhone SE 2020 with its A13 Bionic chipset – the same as in the iPhone 11 series – is fast, powerful, and will be compatible with iOS updates for years. One last note: this is for the 64GB version, but the 128GB and 256GB models are still discounted accordingly.

Apple iPhone SE 2020: $16.66 free with an unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

Or, how about a free iPhone for Black Friday? Right now at AT&T you can get the iPhone SE for an effectively free monthly fee if you trade-in and pick up your device with a new unlimited plan. Sure, there are some hoops to jump through here, but it's a great option if you're eligible and want to cut your phone bill drastically.



Black Friday 2020 phone deals: Android

Samsung Galaxy S20: save $300 online, plus $550 with a trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

The Galaxy S20 is an amazing phone whichever way you look at it and Verizon's deals this week make it even better in our eyes. Firstly, get yourself a nice $300 rebate over 24 months when you buy online. Trading in? You can get an additional $550 off right now too.

Total cost: $149 | Monthly cost: $6.24 (24 mo)

Google Pixel 5: save $300 online, plus $550 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

The $300 online discount for the Google Pixel 5 is back again in today's Verizon Black Friday deals! Simply buy online with a new unlimited plan to score your discount, and, for even more savings - trade-in that old device for up to another $550 off.

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost: $0 (24 mo)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: $1999 down to $999 at Samsung

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at up to 50% off with a qualifying trade-in. The Z Fold 2 is a notable upgrade on the original Z Fold, expanding the external display to the edges of the screen and improving hinge durability. The king of foldables is suddenly more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,199 $679.99 at B&H

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for a massive $520 off at B&H with this early Black Friday deal. The S20 Plus is one of our top phones of the year, with powerful specs, great cameras, and a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display. This deal will refresh its stock in a few weeks, but buy now to get it at this very low price.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra, 128GB: $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Snag an Unlocked version of the top-tier Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $300 off with this early Black Friday deal. The Note 20 Ultra is, as its title describes, a truly exceptional smartphone with the best specs money can buy, a great camera suite capable of 50x 'Space Zoom,' and of course, the S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, 128GB: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Pick up an Unlocked version of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with a whopping $250 off with this early Black Friday deal. The standard Note 20 is a fast flagship with great cameras, 5G connectivity and, of course, the S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S20, 128GB: $999 $799 on Amazon

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone and save $200 with this Black Friday Amazon deal. The Samsung S20 is one of the best phones we've reviewed all year, with a fantastic triple rear camera, top specs, a 4,000mAh battery, and a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,199 $842.99 at Amazon

Save $357 - Bag one of this year's hottest flagships for $357 off the list price with this early Black Friday deal. You won't be disappointed either, the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of our most highly recommended phones and contains myriad powerful components, excellent cameras, and of course, that amazing 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,399 $1,099 at Best Buy

If you need the most absolutely powerful phone on the market, you need the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – and right now, it's $300 off with this Black Friday deal. With top specs, a colossal 6.9-inch OLED display, and a 108MP main camera with a telephoto capable of 100x 'Space Zoom,' this is the best of the best. Note: this price is if you activate it with a carrier upon purchase, but if activating later, the cost rises to $1,149.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (Unlocked): $999 $799 at Amazon

Save $200 - If you're chasing after the latest specs in an Android smartphone, check out this deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro that has 12GB of RAM, a 120Hz display, a 48 MP Quad Camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor. It's 5G-ready and, for this week, $200 off its regular price.

Google Pixel 5 unlocked: $699 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Google Pixel 5 is barely over a month old but Best Buy has just launched what has to be one of their best Black Friday phone deals today. Activate your device immediately and you'll save $100 instantly on an unlocked phone - no trade-ins or upgrades required!



Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $524.99 at Amazon

Save $275 - The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. Get it for $245 off ahead of the Amazon Black Friday sales, making it almost $175 cheaper than the new Pixel 5, for a phone that some would argue is just as capable.



Samsung Galaxy A71 (128GB): $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - If you like the idea of upgrading to a 5G capable Android device but don't want to break the bank, look no further than the capable Galaxy A71 – now at a cheaper price at Amazon. A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64MP rear camera and generous 4,500mAH round off the specs on this great mid-range device.



Black Friday 2020 phone deals: cheap phone deals

Moto G Power, 64GB: $249 $179 on Amazon

Pick up an unlocked version of the Moto G Power (known as the Moto G8 Power outside the US) budget smartphone for $70 off, a 28% savings, with this Black Friday deal. The phone packs a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus LCD display, four rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G7 Power, unlocked: $249 $176 on Amazon

The Moto G7 Power, predecessor to this year's Moto G Power, is $73 off with this Black Friday deal. The G7 Power has the same-size 5,000mAh battery as its successor, with a 6.2-inch HD Plus display, single 12MP rear camera, and 8MP front-facing camera.



Motorola Edge, 128GB, unlocked: $699 $399 on Amazon

Pick up the Motorola Edge flagship phone for $300 off list price with this Black Friday deal. The Edge packs a huge 6.7-inch OLED Full HD Plus display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 128GB of storage space, a quad rear camera, and 5G connectivity.

If you'd like to do some further reading, recommended are our main cell phone deals, iPhone deals and Verizon deals pages, where you'll find the very best offers available right now, this week.

