Black Friday camera deals 2020: all the deals still live on Canon, GoPro and more

The Black Friday camera deals are still going strong, with many of the photographic bargains we saw arrive before or during the day itself still on offer (albeit with lower stock).

As we enter the autumn of Black Friday itself, some camera deals have inevitably either expired or run out of stock – we've marked those in our list below, in the hope that they may be resurrected soon.

But there are still plenty of discounts to be snapped up, if you haven't managed to snag one so far. This includes a couple of generous price cuts on new cameras like the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV and Sony ZV-1, along with full-frame steals like the Canon EOS RP.

So where exactly do you start? We've picked out all of the best Black Friday camera deals that are still live, so you don't have to wade through the listings. At the time of writing, all of these deals were in stock – and if not, we've marked them as back-ordered with an estimate of how long the wait could be.

Fortunately, that's only the case with a few of the cameras and drones here. The recent Canon discounts for its full-frame EOS R and EOS RP cameras, plus price cuts on more affordable, beginner-friendly shooters like the Hero 8 Black and Instax Mini 11, are all still going. Which is good news for those of looking to get our Christmas shopping done early.

Can't find what you're looking for? We'll be updating this page regularly, so make sure to bookmark it and check back often for new deals. Whatever your tastes, there's bound to be something that suits your budget or shooting style.

Looking to do your own Black Friday camera deal research? We've collected links to all of the best places to track down photographic bargains below.

The best Black Friday camera deals

Black Friday mirrorless and DSLR deals (US)

Canon EOS Rebel T6 with 18-55mm lens: $549.99 $399 at B&H Photo Video

The Rebel T6 remains one of our favorite DSLRs for beginners. It combines an 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor, a decent 500-shot battery life and compatibility with Canon's huge range of EF-S lenses. You get one of those, the 18-55mm kit lens, in this great 27% off deal.View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 lens: $799 $599 at Adorama

This will likely be one of the best Black Friday camera deals this year, particularly if you're looking for a step up from your smartphone camera. The OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is brand new and combines a 20MP sensor, five-axis in-body image stabilization and a flip-down screen that's handy for vlogging.View Deal

Full-frame bargain Canon EOS RP body-only $999 $899 at Canon

The best-value full-frame camera has become an even bigger bargain with this $100 discount. The EOS RP combines good build quality with excellent image quality and sound autofocus. It's a great option if you already own some EF lenses, too.View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III: $1199 $899 at Adorama

Still one of our favorite vlogging cameras, the E-M5 Mark III has dropped to its lowest ever body-only price for Black Friday. This makes the Micro Four Thirds camera a real bargain – you get class-leading image stabilization, phase detection autofocus and a 20.4MP sensor that pairs nicely with Olympus' fantastic lens selection.View Deal

Canon EOS 80D with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS $1,249 $899 at B&H Photo Video

If you have a tighter budget for a new DSLR but still want a versatile performer, this is the best deal around – the Canon EOS 80D remains an excellent choice for hobbyists, thanks to its tried-and-tested 24MP sensor and fast, effective AF system.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G9 tripod kit: $1497 $997.99 at Adorama

The G9 is one of the most versatile cameras you can buy at this price – and this superb deal sees it bundled with a free Vanguard Alta Pro 264AT tripod and SanDisk 32GB Extreme Pro UHS-1 SD card. The G9's can capture full-resolution 20.4MP JPEGs at 20fps with continuous autofocus and offers incredible value right now.View Deal

Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS lens $1,399 $999 at Canon

Fancy starting your EOS RP career with the most versatile RF lens around? This bundle, which is currently back-ordered, could be for you. The RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS is an excellent all-rounder lens and makes this RP bundle superb value for those looking to move to full-frame for the first time.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T3 and accessories kit: $1,499.95 $999.95 at B&H Photo

Although now a generation old, the Fujifilm X-T3 is still an extremely capable camera for stills shooting. Although it's currently back-ordered, you can get a great $500 off this X-T3 bundle if you're prepared to wait a couple of weeks for stock to return. It comes with a spare battery and memory card, which round off a fine deal. View Deal

Nikon Z50 + twin-lens kit: $1,346.95 $1096.95 at B&H Photo

We were very impressed with Nikon's APS-C mirrorless Z-series camera. With this twin lens kit deal, you have the perfect package for travel, everyday and walkabout shooting. It would also make a superb present for somebody just starting to get serious about their photography.View Deal

Canon EOS 90D with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS $1,349 $1,199 at Canon

Prefer to shoot with DSLRs and their generous battery lives? The EOS 90D (which came out in 2019) is our favorite mid-range all-rounder, thanks to its 32.5MP sensor and uncropped 4K video. It offers excellent value in this bundle, which is now $150 off.View Deal

Sony A7R II (body only): $1798 $1,198 at Adorama

Now that the A7R is in its fourth generation, you can get some amazing deals on the older models, such as this A7R II. Don't be put off by it not being the latest – you still get a superb camera that gives you excellent resolution and a host of other goodies in this full-frame firebrand.

Canon EOS 5DS: $3,699 $1,299 at B&H Photo Video

Save an incredible 65% on this 50.6MP full-frame DSLR. It may now be five years old, but the EOS 5DS is still a superb, powerful camera that resolves a huge amount of detail. It's not a camera for beginners, but if you've been looking for a serious bargain to level up your landscape photography, this is it. It's currently on back order, but stock is due to return within a few weeks.View Deal

Canon EOS R body-only $1,799 $1,599 at Canon

It might not have the eye-catching price tag of the ROS RP, but the Canon EOS R does brings some important upgrades. You get superior burst shooting (8fps vs 5fps on the RP), a better viewfinder, a higher-res 30.3MP sensor. This great deal cuts its price by $200.View Deal

Canon 6D Mark II + 24-105mm STM lens: $2,399 $1,699 at Amazon

Save 25% on this entry-level full-frame model and 24-105mm kit lens, the perfect starter camera for anybody looking to get serious about their photography. With traditional DSLR controls and a whole world of lenses at your fingertips, this could the one to kickstart your new passion.View Deal

Nikon D850: $2,996.95 $2,496.95 at Adorama

Get a massive $500 off this pro DSLR, which is now down to its lowest ever price. The D850 remains one of the best DSLRs you can buy, with a 45.7MP sensor, 153-point AF system and 7fps burst shooting. This makes it a cracking choice for most styles of photography, including wildlife and commercial shooting.View Deal

TEMPORARILY OUT OF STOCK Canon Rebel T100 + 18-55mm kit lens $349 $296 at Walmart

If you're thinking of getting your first DSLR – or perhaps are picking one up for a budding snapper in your life – this is a low-cost option that is well-suited to beginners, or for those on a restricted budget. It's now run out of stock, but you can sign up for alerts to let you know when it returns.View Deal

OUT OF STOCK Fujifilm X-T200: $699.95 $499.95 at B&H Photo Video

This beginner-friendly mirrorless camera offers superb value in this XC15-45mm kit lens bundle. The X-T200 combines excellent image quality from its 24.2MP sensor with a sharp 3.5-inch rear touchscreen and an attractive retro design. This deal is for the Silver version, but you can also get its Dark Silver and Champagne Gold versions for the same price.

Black Friday compact camera deals (US)

GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle: $356.99 $299.99 at Amazon (save $57)

This is the best deal we've seen for last year's flagship GoPro. Most retailers have the Hero 8 Black listed at this price for the action camera only, but this bundle includes a SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card, head strap, shorty tripod and two spare batteries.View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: $499.99 $349.98 at GoPro (save $150)

A great 30% off deal on this year's flagship GoPro, which we branded "the most powerful and versatile action camera you can buy". The Bundle includes a 32GB SD card, spare battery, floating hand grip, magnetic swivel clip and a one-year GoPro subscription, If you don't need the latter, you can cancel at any time.View Deal

Sony ZV1: $798 $698 at B&H Photo

The best compact camera for vloggers currently on the market, the ZV1 has only been available for a few months so it's great to see price reductions already. You get 4K video recording, a flip-out screen, a dedicated microphone and 3x zoom.View Deal

Black Friday drone deals (US)

Ryze Tello $ 99 $89 at DJI

The perfect learner drone for anyone who wants to learn the basics of flying a quadcopter, the Ryze Tello also packs a camera that can shoot 720p video and 5MP stills. Down to just $89 with this 10% off deal, it packs some nifty flying tricks and automated take-off and landing, too.View Deal

Air Hogs Star Trek USS Enterprise $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Okay, it doesn't have a camera, but this impressive replica of the USS Enterprise is a different kind of drone. It has ten authentic sound effects and the controller even has a warp speed switch for an extra burst of speed mid-flight (hopefully not straight into your flatmate's face).View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini $399 $359 at DJI

DJI's little beginner-friendly drone has been $40 discount for Black Friday, which means it's now $90 cheaper than the new Mini 2. While the latter brings 4K video, it's not a huge upgrade on 2019's Mavic Mini, which shoots superb gimbal-stabilized video and packs DJI's automated QuickShot modes, too.View Deal

Drone bargain DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo $1,149 $679 at Amazon

Save a massive 40% on this Fly More Combo for the DJI Mavic Air. It may have now been succeeded by the Mavic Air 2, but this remains a very capable 4K drone – it has a 100Mbps bit-rate, HDR stills and near-perfect obstacle avoidance. This bundle includes three batteries and shoulder bag among many other accessories.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air 2 $909 $799 at B&H Photo Video

Our number one drone doesn't have too many discounts yet, but this bundle is one of the best. You get a free SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card, landing pad and an optics cleaning kit, along with our favourite drone around for beginners and hobbyists. The Mavic Air 2 shoots 4K/60p video and a much-improved battery life.View Deal

Autel Evo II Plus On The Go Bundle $1,813 $1,595 at Autel

Autel has quickly built a reputation as a genuine rival to DJI and the Evo II is certainly an aerial powerhouse, with a 48MP sensor, 120Mbps bit-rate and a 40-minute battery life. This special Black Friday offer includes two batteries, a shoulder bag and five pairs of props, on top the standard controller and drone itself, and save you $218 on the bundle's usual price.View Deal

Black Friday camera software and photo book deals (US)

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps: $52.99 $32.99 a month

If you're looking for a way to expand your photographic creativity away from the camera, then Adobe's full suite of creative software is the ideal place to do it. The bundle, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and many more apps, is currently 20% off for Black Friday. It also comes with 100GB cloud storage, plus access to Adobe Fonts and your own site with Adobe Portfolio. Deal ends Friday November 27.

Photo books, calendars, cards, gifts | 50% off with REVHLDY20

Personalized photo products make for great photo gifts to loved ones or yourself, and no service out there beats Mixbook for quality, speed, ease-of-use and value. And right now there's 50% everything on the site. Use promo code REVHLDY20 to receive this discount. View Deal

Black Friday instant and action camera deals (UK)

Canon Zoemini C: £109.99 £49.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest ever price for Canon's 5MP instant camera, which lets you print out your snaps as credit card-sized stickers using its Zink photo paper. It packs a microSD card slot and a front-facing selfie mirror – this deal is available for all colour versions too, including blue, yellow, pink and blue.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: £69.99 £59 at Amazon

This is the lowest ever price for Fuji's beginner-friendly instant camera. With foolproof controls and an automatic flash, it spits out credit card-sized instant photos with lo-fi colours and moody contrast. It's a fun, affordable way to get into instant photography.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 with 10-shot Pack: £77.98 £66.99 at Amazon

Don't have any existing instant film? This bundle with a 10-shot pack of Instax Mini has also just fallen to its lowest price. You make a saving on buying the two separately, making this bundle a great gift for anyone looking to get into instant snapping.View Deal

Christmas stocking-ready Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Bundle £94.99 £74.99 at Currys

Our number one instant camera is available in this gift-friendly bundle, which has just had a 20% price cut. You get a Sky Blue version of the camera itself, plus 10 shots of Instax Mini film, a camera case, batteries and a photo album, too. Offer ends 11.59pm on November 27.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6: £110 £89 at John Lewis

Know someone who's looking to dabble in instant photography? The SQ6 will make a great gift – and it's currently great value at 19% off. More compact than most instant cams, the SQ6 also spits out large Instax Square prints, which feel a bit more serious than the smaller stickers produced by its Zink rivals.View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 White: £149.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £50)

Get GoPro's entry-level action camera for its lowest price in this superb 33% off deal. Sure, the Hero 7 White only shoots 1080p video, but the quality is surprisingly good and backed up by decent image stabilization. It's also fully waterproof to 10m without a case.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle: £379.99 £319.99 at Amazon (save £60)

Last year's flagship GoPro remains an excellent action camera and it offers even better value in this bundle, which is currently £60 off. You get the Hero 8 Black, which shoots the same quality 4K video as the Hero 9 Black, plus a range of very useful accessories, including the shorty tripod, headstrap, a spare battery and a 32GB microSD card. For out-of-the-box fun and versatility, that's hard to beat.

GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: £479.99 £329.98 at GoPro (save £150)

This is likely to be best deal on GoPro's latest flagship action camera. It gets you 31% off the Hero 9 Black Bundle, which includes genuinely useful accessories including a spare battery, 32GB SD card, a floating hand grip and a magnetic swivel clip. You also get a one-year GoPro subscription, though this can be cancelled if you discover you don't need it.View Deal

GoPro Max: £479.99 £379.98 at GoPro

If you'd rather do without the stress of working out where to point your action camera, the GoPro Max is a fine choice – particularly at this reduced price, which comes with a one-year GoPro subscription. It shoots 360-degree footage in 5.6K and lets you reframe the exciting bits into a traditional 'flat' video afterwards. It's also waterproof to 5m and has superb image stabilization.

Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera £699 £599 at Currys

The best compact vlogging camera you can buy, the Sony ZV-1 only arrived in May but has already been given a £100 price cut in this excellent Currys deal. It combines a bright 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens, superb autofocus and a pocketable design with a side-flipping screen. Know someone who wants to start a YouTube channel? Get them this camera.View Deal

Black Friday mirrorless and DSLR deals (UK)

Mirrorless bargain Fujifilm X-T20 (body only): £579 £349 at Wex Photographic

This sweet APS-C mirrorless snapper is a generation-old now, but it's still a fantastic camera in lots of ways. At under £350 it's a great price for those looking to get into mirrorless photography, and would also make a superb back up for anybody already invested in the Fujifilm system.View Deal

Canon EOS 4000D + twin lens kit: £499 £399 at Currys

If you've been wanting to get into DSLR photography but have baulked at the price, here's an opportunity to pick up an entry-level model and two lenses to get you started with - all for under £400. Currys is promising that Black Friday prices are starting early, so we don't expect further reductions on this model.View Deal

Fujifilm X-E3 with 18-55mm lens: £799 £579 at Park Cameras

A really impressive deal on this small APS-C camera with Fujifilm's excellent XF18-55mm kit lens. Our review called the X-E3 "a cracking little camera", thanks to its combination of rich, detailed photos and tactile controls for such a compact camera.View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 lens: £799 £649 at Park Cameras

A great deal for beginner photographers (or more experienced snappers on a budget), the new E-M10 Mark IV combines excellent photo quality from its 20MP sensor with five-axis image stabilization and a flip-down touchscreen. This deal handily also comes with a free spare battery and camera bag, apparently worth £190.View Deal

Nikon Z50 (body only): £849 £675 at Amazon

This is a fantastic body-only deal from Amazon. Nikon's excellent APS-C mirrorless camera makes for an ideal travel or everyday camera, and since it shares the same mount as the full-frame Z system cameras, it would also make a great second shooter. Don't forget if it's your only camera you'll need to buy a lens for it too.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 twin lens kit: £829.00 £699.00 at Currys

Pick up Canon's very capable APS-C mirrorless model, with not one, but two lenses. A great travel / walkaround camera, it's great for both beginners and those with a little more experience under their belts.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T3: £1,079 £899 at Wex Photo Video

One of the best mirrorless all-rounders you can buy, the X-T3 offers superb value at this record low price. With superb build quality, speedy autofocus (recently upgraded to the X-T4's level via a firmware update) and a class-leading APS-C sensor, it's an excellent choice whether you shoot photos, video or a mixture of the two.View Deal

Sony A7 III: £2,000 £1,445 at Wex Photo Video

Thanks to this combination of a discount and £200 cashback, this is the lowest price we've seen for Sony's classic full-frame camera. Despite being two years old, the A7 III remains one of our favorite cameras in the world, thanks to its mix of superb autofocus, great image quality, five-axis image stabilization and now excellent value.View Deal

Black Friday drone deals (UK)

Ryze Tello £99 £89 at DJI

Looking for a learner drone to teach you all the flying basics while capturing 720p video? The Ryze Tello is the best around and it's now down to only £89 in this 10% off deal. Its app comes with automatic take-off and landing controls, along with some nifty tricks like 'throw and go'.View Deal

Best drone deal DJI Mavic Mini £369.99 £329.99 at Amazon

This tiny drone is a superb choice for beginners and has just hit its lowest ever price. The Mavic Mini has just been succeeded by the DJI Mini 2, but we reckon it's better value if you don't need the latter's 4K video shooting. Its 12MP, gimbal-stabilized camera shoots excellent video, and you get DJI's superb QuickShot modes for automated flying maneuvers.View Deal

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom £1,099 £949 at Currys

This DJI drone has one killer feature – its 24-48mm optical zoom, which lets you shoot video of people while maintaining a safe distance. The Mavic 2 Zoom isn't a one-trick pony either, with its lightweight, foldable design and intelligent flight modes making it one of favourite fliers. This excellent deal saves you £150.View Deal

DJI Mavic 2 Pro £1,349 £1,299 at Jessops

We did briefly see the Mavic 2 Pro's price drop to £1,099 over Black Friday, but this Jessops deal is a close second because it includes a free DJI ND filter set that's worth £99. That's a nice little bonus for what is the best travel-friendly drone around for image quality, thanks to its one-inch sensor and a handy adjustable aperture.View Deal

Black Friday software and photo book deals (UK)

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps: £49.94 £39.95 a month

Get 20% off a subscription to Adobe's full suite of creative software, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and many more apps. You'll also get 100GB cloud storage, plus access to Adobe Fonts and your own site with Adobe Portfolio. Deal ends Friday November 27.

Photo books, calendars, cards, gifts | 50% off with REVHLDY20

Personalized photo products make for great photo gifts to loved ones or yourself, and no service out there beats Mixbook for quality, speed, ease-of-use and value. And right now there's 50% everything on the site. Use promo code REVHLDY20 to receive this discount. View Deal

Canon Pixma TS5151 wireless inkjet printer £134.99 £59.99 at Currys

This Pixma is a pretty advanced home printer for its new budget price tag. As you'd expect from Canon, it has a particularly strong focus on photo printing. And thanks to generous connectivity, which includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and services like Google Cloud Print, you can print directly from your smartphone, too.View Deal

How to find the best Black Friday camera deals in 2020

With smartphone cameras now more capable than some of the best compacts from five years ago, you may be wondering if it's worth buying a dedicated camera at all. But they very much still have their place, whether your priority is image quality or simply developing a new creative hobby.

The flurry of camera deals that go live during Black Friday can make it difficult to make a decision, but that's where we come in. Using our extensive knowledge of the whole camera market, we'll be cherry-picking the best deals to make sure you're getting a cracking deal, rather an aging camera that your smartphone would run rings around.

Still, you may well want to do your own searches too, which is why it's a good idea to get give yourself a crash course in the huge amount of jargon that can sometimes confuse your camera buying decision. Here's our advice on what to look out for when trying to find the best Black Friday camera deal for you in 2020.

1.) Decide what type of camera you want

Cameras come in all shapes and sizes, so the first thing to do is decide on what kind of camera you want to buy on Black Friday.

The most important thing is to buy a camera you can genuinely see yourself using on a regular basis – and the factor that often decides that is size. There's little point buying a bulky DSLR if you'll rarely take it with you to take shots. So if you're just starting out, it's worth considering a premium compact camera or small mirrorless camera.

(Image credit: Future)

Smartphones have reduced the need for many compact cameras, but some models – including Sony's RX100 series and the Fujifilm X100 series – bring a level of shooting power, control and image quality that remains a cut above even the latest flagship phones.

These cameras bring you a level of creative control that will help you get more creative with your photography, while other premium compacts like the Panasonic TZ200 offer a level of optical zoom that's again beyond today's smartphones. Don't worry, though – you don't have to tinker with settings if you don't want to, as most models offer an array of auto modes to keep things simple.

If you're looking for something a bit more advanced, then you'll want either a DSLR or mirrorless camera.

DSLRs have traditionally been seen as a gateway into a world of more serious photography as they allow you to swap lenses, allowing you to pick a specific lens for the subject you're photographing. And they still do offer some advantages over mirrorless cameras, such as longer battery lives and a handling experience that some people still prefer.

As always, Canon and Nikon continue to dominate this sector, with both manufacturers offering DSLRs to suit most budgets and abilities, from entry-level cameras to professional powerhouses.

(Image credit: Future)

Still, the arrival of the first mirrorless camera over a decade ago has shaken things up quite a bit.

Like DSLRs, mirrorless cameras let you swap lenses, but as the name suggests, these cameras don't feature an internal mirror. This has allowed manufacturers to make cameras smaller than rival DSLRs, but sees the optical viewfinder of a DSLR replaced by an electronic equivalent.

A great resource to learn more about the difference of these two systems is our Mirrorless vs DSLR: 10 key differences buying guide.

2) Choose your sensor size

Just because some cheaper compact cameras offer the same or higher resolution than DSLRs or mirrorless cameras, it doesn't mean they offer superior image quality.

Rather than megapixels or resolution, the more important difference is sensor size. Some compact cameras can feature a sensor that's smaller than your little finger nail, while the sensors found in DSLRs and mirrorless cameras are much larger.

This means that while a sensor in a compact camera might have the same resolution as a DSLR or mirrorless camera, the pixels (or photosites) on a sensor found in a DSLR or mirrorless camera are much bigger, delivering better light-gathering capabilities.

This allows for far superior images with better detail under a range of lighting conditions. This is especially true in poor light, with sensors in DSLRs and mirrorless cameras capturing images with far less image noise, resulting in a cleaner looking image.

To get the lowdown on all the types of sensors found in cameras, take a look at our guide to camera sensor sizes.

3) Consider your movie-making options

4K video capture has become the norm, especially on most compact and mirrorless cameras, though quite a few DSLRs are still only capable of shooting Full HD.

Don't be put off though if you see a camera deal and the model only features Full HD (1080p) video capture, though. A DSLR or mirrorless camera is likely to produce better Full HD video footage than a compact camera with a smaller sensor shooting 4K for example, while you also to consider other things like headphone and microphone ports – a must if you want to shoot decent videos.

(Image credit: Future)

A camera boasting 4K video can also be a little deceptive. Some only offer 4K video up to 15p, which will be pretty jerky and horrible (24/30p and above is better), while some DSLRs and mirrorless cameras can only shoot 'cropped' 4K footage.

This means that rather than using the entire width of the sensor, only a central portion is used. This makes it harder to shoot wide-angle footage and it compromises quality, too.

If you're looking to shoot more videos than stills, check out our guide to the best 4K cameras. Looking to get into vlogging or start a YouTube channel? Our round-ups of the best vlogging cameras and best YouTube cameras are for you.

4) Don't forget lenses

Before Black Friday, really think about what you want from a camera. Is image quality your main concern or would you prefer something more portable, making you more likely to use it? Would you be happy with an all-in-one solution or would something that you can build a system of lenses around be the better bet?

If you're looking at getting a DSLR or mirrorless camera, don't just look at the camera itself, but see what lenses are available. Some manufacturers like Canon and Nikon have an extensive range of lenses and accessories available, while some newer mirrorless systems don't quite have the breadth of lenses at different price points.

This all goes some way to helping you avoid those impulse buys which can be so easy to do when Black Friday fever takes hold. While it might not be quite the same headline saving, its better to get something to suit your photographic needs, rather than buying a camera just because it's heavily discounted.

5) Keep the receipts and don't buy grey

It goes without saying, but make sure you keep hold of those receipts just in case you're not entirely happy with your new camera. Make sure to take a look at the refund policy of websites before buying on Black Friday, especially if it's not free returns, as posting an expensive piece of photographic kit back can be pricey.

Even some of the best cameras can fail unexpectedly, so keep an eye our for dealers offering longer warranties for extra peace of mind.

Also, make sure your camera comes from UK stock and isn't a grey import. What's a grey import? These are cameras and lenses that have been legally imported through channels other than the manufacturers official distribution system.

This can mean you save even more cash, but be prepared to not get a UK-specific lead/charger bundled with the camera, while should you have a problem and need to send it for repair, it won't have a UK warranty, so you won't be able to return it to the manufacturer in the UK. For the sake of saving a few extra quid, we don't think it's worth the risk.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday camera deals

On Black Friday (and Cyber Monday for that matter), the day itself can be a bit overwhelming as so many online retailers vie for your cash.

While this does mean there are some great deals to be hard, it also unfortunately means there are some pretty duff deals out there that aren't as good as they first appear.

That's why you should visit TechRadar to ensure you get the best Black Friday deals. We keep an eye on all of the top retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the best cameras, lenses and photo accessories.

For up to the minute info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any incredible Black Friday camera deals.

