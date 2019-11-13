Alienware 34-inch ultra-wide monitor is $700 off in a deal likely to beat any Black Friday discount

Has Black Friday come early? It would certainly seem so, because the Alienware AW3418DW is a fantastic 34-inch gaming monitor at its normal price, but with this $700 reduction, it’s an absolute steal.

Normally, Newegg has this ultra-wide beast of a monitor pegged with a recommended asking price of $1,349.99, but it’s been knocked down to less than half that price at $649.99.

Leading to the unusual situation on Newegg’s product listing where second-hand AW3418DW’s are actually now more expensive than buying new!

So what’s so great about this Alienware gaming monitor? It’s a 34-inch ultra-wide (21:9 aspect ratio) curved (1900R) monitor with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440.

It’s unusual for this sort of big-screen ultra-wide monitor to beef up the refresh rate beyond 100Hz, and while that’s the default for the AW3418DW, it has a nifty trick in that it can be overclocked to 120Hz.

As we noted in our glowing review, this step up to 120Hz makes a noticeable difference, plus there’s Nvidia’s G-Sync tech on-board so frame rates aren’t just fast but also fluid and smooth (with no tearing).

The AW3418DW benefits from a superb level of image quality to boot, and the main sticking point is the asking price, which is handily remedied by a colossal $700 discount, of course.

Even at its normal price, though, this Alienware 34-inch monster is in second place on our list of the best gaming monitors in the world.

If you’re tempted, we’d say don’t hang around when it comes to pulling the trigger on this one, as we’re not sure how long stock might last at Newegg with this particular offer.

Alienware AW3418DW 34-inch G-Sync Gaming Monitor: $1,349.99 $649.99 at Newegg

This 34-inch ultra-wide IPS panel sports a 4ms response time and superb image quality with fast and fluid frame-rates, plus some useful extra features like a built-in frames-per-second counter. $700 off represents a truly tempting 52% discount.View Deal

You might see a better gaming monitor deal on Black Friday, who knows – but to be honest, we wouldn’t bank on it.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

Via Wccftech