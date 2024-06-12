The excellent Bose QuietComfort Headphones fall to their lowest price yet
The manufacturer's more affordable cans are now down to $249
Audio tech from Bose is known for its incredible sound quality and the manufacturer regularly features in our best headphones guide. Because of that, we have to shout out this $100 discount and lowest-ever price for the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, which are now on sale for $249 (was $349) at Amazon.
While they aren't as premium as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five, this more budget-friendly version still boasts terrific noise-cancellation, top-end audio quality, impressive battery life and a comfortable fit.
With these Bose QuietComfort Headphones now available for a great low price they rival similar headphone deals from other big-name brands such as Sony, Apple and Sennheiser.
Today's best Bose QuietComfort Headphones deal
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are an industry favourite thanks to their excellent sound quality and high-end noise cancelation technology. Premium comfort and all-day battery life will keep you enjoying these headphones day after day. With a $100 discount, these headphones are now back down to the cheapest price we've seen.
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are the favourite choice for many audiophiles. They produce thrilling sound quality and set a new standard for active noise cancellation.
Aside from sound, the design is also great. The premium plastic and faux leather finish looks and feels great and the folding design is ideal for travel.
Any of the best Bose headphones will deliver great sound but if you want to consider other options then you could go for the Sony WH-1000XM4 which is also on our list of the best Sony headphones list.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.