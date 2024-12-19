Sennheiser's best wireless headphones are 50% off – and way cheaper than Black Friday

If you're looking for a last-minute gift for the music fan in your life – or the you in your life – then Sennheiser has dropped a genuinely good deal on a set of its best over-ear headphones. US customers can get the Momentum 4 wireless headphones for 51% off the list price, down to just $187.45 from $379.95 on Amazon.

That deal price is actually lower than any deal we saw on Black Friday by just over $40 and the lowest we've ever seen these headphones on sale for. In the UK, the deal isn't quite so dramatic, but it's still pretty good: you can get the same Momentum 4 Wireless headphones for £199.99, down from £289 at Currys.

The best Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless deals

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was $379.95 now $187.45 at Amazon The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones serve up a truly glorious sound that is up with the very best you can get for the price. Their 60-hour battery life is particularly impressive because most rival pairs simply don’t come close in the stamina stakes. This is the lowest price we've seen them for to date ($42.50 lower than their Black Friday price), so get a pair of flagship five-star headphones for a great price.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was £199.95 now £289 at Currys UK customers aren't getting quite a big discount as US ones, but Currys is currently offering a very respectable £89.01 off the RRP of these excellent over-ears. The UK and US models are the same, so you can be sure of getting a great sound, superb stamina, and a first-class audio experience.

We rate these Sennheiser over-ears very highly. They sound great, they last forever, and they have excellent noise cancellation and call handling, too. As my colleague Becky wrote in her detailed five-star review, the only real downside is the rather anonymous looks – and the sound quality more than makes up for that minor niggle. You can check out Becky's glowing Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review here.

For music fans, the big draw here is support for aptX and aptX Adaptive wireless Bluetooth codecs, as these stream higher-quality audio if your source device can unpack it (and if you're using a music streaming service that doesn't rhyme with "lotify").

We also like Sennheiser's useful ‘Sound Zones’ feature. This enables you to create custom sonic profiles and save them for different locations. Once you've done that, they will automatically activate or deactivate whenever you enter or leave a specified place, such as the office or school, or when you enter or leave your home. It's easy to set up and works brilliantly.

The Momentum 4 Wireless were released on August 9, 2022, and their spec is still perfectly capable of going head to head with more recent rivals – not to mention the really big hitters such as Sony's WH-1000XM5, which launched a few months before. Check out our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless vs Sony WH-1000XM5 feature if you want to compare the specifications of the two rival headphones.

The two deals here both take a lot off the usual selling price and in the US, the deal price is lower than that of Black Friday by over $40. If you're looking for a really good pair of headphones, these aren't just five-star phones; they're first-class ones, too. And I mean that literally: Lufthansa's letting high-flyers borrow a pair on first-class flights.