Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 - our best headphones for most people

Interested in upgrading to the best headphones on the market? Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones at Amazon for $248 (was $348). This isn't the lowest price we've seen, but it is at its target price: the price we'd recommend buying it to consider it a bargain.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a real crowd pleaser, reigning as our best headphones for multiple years in a row. They still beat many of its newer, more expensive competitors and arguably offer more bang for your buck than its successor, the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Today's best Sony wireless headphone deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $348 now $248 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM4 are currently at the minimum price we'd recommend buying it. These older headphones have been our best of the best for multiple years in a row - and still are. Even if the Sony WH-1000XM4 are technically not as advanced as newer, more expensive competitors, the fact that you can get them for much cheaper these days adds to the appeal. You also get impressive noise cancellation, excellent audio quality, multipoint pairing and more packed into a sleek, portable body.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones review, we awarded them a full five stars for building on the already solid quality of the WH-1000XM3 with improved noise cancellation, DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, and multipoint pairing. Convenient features like auto-play/pause and conversation awareness add to its score.

On top of that, these cans boast a sleek, portable design and a lengthy battery life that lasts a respectable 30 hours with noise cancelling turned on and 38 hours with it turned off.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 top many of our buyers guides, including the best wireless headphones, best noise-cancelling headphones, and best Sony headphones. If these are out of your budget, you can also take a look at our best cheap headphones.