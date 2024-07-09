Get a powerful Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker for a super-low price in this early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day may be just around the corner (July 16th-17th) but there are already some great bargains to be found, including from Amazon's competitors who are trying to get a jump on the retail giant. Right now Best Buy is offering the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for just $129.99 – that's $70 under its list price.

Crucially, this only applies to the blue variant of the UE Megaboom 3, but I felt that this was the best color anyway – result! If you’re planning any beach trips this summer, the UE Megaboom 3 is the perfect audio companion. Not only is it floatable, but it also has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, meaning it can be totally submerged in water for up to 30 minutes (if you feel inclined to give it a good dunking).

Today's best UE Megaboom 3 deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy

This powerful waterproof Bluetooth speaker is available for 35% less than its list price, and in my view, that's a steal. The UE Megaboom 3 can get very loud, boasting bass that has good impact and highs that never sound harsh. To top it all off, the speaker carries an awesome battery life of up to 20 hours, so you'll be able to keep the party going well into the early hours. Its price once dropped to $119, and once as low as $99 – but outside of those two occasions, this is the cheapest this model has been.

Our UE Megaboom 3 review packs in plenty of praise for the Bluetooth speaker. If you're in the market for a portable speaker that can brave any environment and won't skimp on sound quality, this is a very solid option. Despite the speaker's middling size, it delivers punchy audio in the low-end and can get loud… really loud.



Not only does it impress on sound and offer commendable durability, but the UE Megaboom 3 also has some cool features to play around with. One such feature is the 'Magic Button', which enables you to control music playback and launch one-touch playlists from either Apple Music or Deezer. It also has a 'DJ mode', which lets you invite up to two others to take turns controlling the mix – all controllable via the Megaboom app.

All in all, this waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a real crowd-pleaser and it's worth picking up if you ask me. However, if you want to assess alternative options, look no further than our best waterproof speaker guide.

