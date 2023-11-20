I review speakers for a living: these are the 5 Sonos Black Friday deals you can't miss

If you've made it here, you probably don't need me to explain the merits of investing in Sonos' effortless, talented, nuanced and detailed wireless ecosystem.

What you do need, along with the best Black Friday Sonos deals and of course the best Black Friday deals, is a bit of advice on which are the best deals.

And that's why I'm here – although if you do need more info on Sonos as a concept, we have a dedicated guide on how to build the best Sonos home theater system for every budget (and there's always our huge back catalog of the Sonos reviews).

My guess is that you came here to save money and I applaud that. So without further ado, these are the five best Sonos deals in your region for Black Friday 2023.

The 5 best Black Friday Sonos deals US

Sonos Ray soundbar: was $279 now $223 at Amazon

Sonos doesn't deal solely in high-end kit and the proof is right here, in Sonos' most affordable soundbar. You don't get HDMI ports, Bluetooth or Dolby Atmos support, but you are still getting all the features and functionality of the Sonos wireless ecosystem. And because it launched in June of last year (and is pretty affordable anyway) we haven't seen too many discounts on it – and none like this 20% saving.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar launched in October 2021 and while we have seen a few discounts to date, this $100 off equals the cheapest we've ever seen it and means 20% of the MSRP stays right with you. For your money you're getting a compact, stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem, and immersive virtual Atmos support.

Sonos Roam portable speaker: was $179 now $134 at Argos

When Sonos makes a truly portable speaker that not only plays nice with your multi-room audio setup but also brings Bluetooth the party, you know you're onto a winner. And although it might have seemed a little steep at its regular RRP, this money is far more palatable – and it's never been quite as affordable as this to date. Our advice? If you were looking for a new Bluetooth speaker, you could do far worse (for far more).

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $899 now $719 at Amazon

This 20% off deal at Amazon is the level-cheapest we've ever seen the Sonos Arc (it dropped to this fee briefly in October 2020), so we wouldn't wait on it. It's a sensational five-star soundbar with Dolby Atmos, TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus. Setup is incredibly simple too. This is Sonos, remember, the firm that wrote the book on multi-room audio for your home. Will it drop by another $25 this year? Unlikely.

Sonos Move: was $399 now $299 at Sonos

This $100 discount is the cheapest price we've seen for Sonos' portable speaker – although it has now been replaced by a new version (the Move 2), which costs $449. If you want big sound that you can carry around to use on Bluetooth, but that also works as a standard Sonos home multi-room speaker, this does it all.

The 5 best Black Friday Sonos deals UK

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £ 899 now £693.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the excellent Sonos Arc from a trusted online retailer. The Arc is a sensational five-star soundbar with Dolby Atmos, TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus. And now, it's a massive £205 off! Setup is incredibly simple too. This is Sonos, remember, the firm that wrote the book on multi-room audio for your home. Again, we've seen it briefly dip to £699 once before (from Sonos itself) – but this saving nets you £6 more off the RRP one, we wouldn't hang about.

Sonos Sub (Gen 3): was £749 now £639 at Argos

Something about this design with the hole in the middle and those push-push drivers either side though, isn't there? Also of note is the £110 saving, and although we have seen it drop by £40 more (to £599) once before, last year, this is still a serious discount. Yes, there's a newer Sub Mini in Sonos land too, but come on, where subwoofers are concerned we know which we'd rather invite into our lounge…



Sonos Ray soundbar: was £270 now £219 at Argos

Sonos doesn't deal solely in high-end kit and the proof is right here, in Sonos' most affordable soundbar. You don't get HDMI ports, Bluetooth or Dolby Atmos support, but you are still getting all the features and functionality of the Sonos wireless ecosystem. And because it launched in June of last year (and is pretty affordable anyway) we haven't seen too many discounts on it – and none like this £60 saving.

Sonos Sub Mini: was £429 now £339 at Argos

Sonos' newest, cheaper October 2022-issue subwoofer was designed by Sonos to pair with its soundbars, to bring deeper bass and a better home theater experience. The Sub Mini is smaller and, obviously, less powerful, but we found that when testing it even with the large Sonos Arc it adds an important bass foundation that really elevates the experience. And the discount? At £90 off, it's very good indeed.

Sonos Roam SL portable speaker: was £159 now £119 at Sonos

As the One SL is to the One, Roam SL is to the Roam: the same solution (ie a portable Bluetooth and wi-fi enabled speaker) but no mics and thus no built-in voice assistant support, although it'll tag along if you've got voice control elsewhere in your Sonos setup. And this £40 saving is a huge discount; equalling its lowest-seen price during last year's Black Friday extravaganza. Remember to get your buying done between November 17 - 27 though.

