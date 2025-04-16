The Beats Studio Pro fall to a record-low price of £149 in EE's new Tech Drop event

If you’re looking for stylish headphones that are also impressive value for money, there’s an extra special deal right around the corner. From tomorrow, April 17, you will be able to buy the Beats Studio Pro at EE for £149 (was £349.99), which is a huge £200 discount.

Previously, the lowest we’ve seen the Beats Studio Pro drop is to £179, so an extra £30 off is a delight to see. It makes it even cheaper than the refurbished Grade A Beats that EE is also selling.

Why are they so low? Well, it’s part of the company’s new EE Tech Drops scheme, which sees the EE Store discount popular tech for very brief periods of time every month. It’s a first-come, first-served deal, so you’ll need to be quick and it is exclusively available through the EE app.

Both EE and non-EE customers are eligible to snag the discount via the EE app, with select existing EE mobile and home broadband customers getting an alert up to 24 hours before each drop.

I’ve spent a lot of time with the Beats Studio Pro, and while they aren’t worthy of the title of best wireless headphones, they are very appealing at this price. The cans provide Beats’ custom acoustic platform with rich and immersive sound, lossless audio via USB-C, and some excellent active noise cancellation. All the essentials here.

Beats Studio Pro deal at EE

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £149.99 at EE EE's limited-time deal on the Beats Studio Pro starts on April 17 through the EE app. These headphones are designed with Apple users in mind and can connect near instantly to Apple devices, but they also have great Android features. There’s personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, but also strong fully-adaptive ANC and transparency mode. Up to 40 hours of battery life is useful, with a 10-minute charge providing you with four hours of playback and getting you out of a jam.

In my Beats Studio Pro review, I was conflicted at the full price of £349.99. Expensive yet “gorgeous looking” and offering “good sound quality”, the Beats Studio Pro lacked a few things I liked to see in premium headphones. That includes multipoint support for iOS and wear detection. However, when they’re this heavily discounted, I can forgive that.

They’re the “cans you want to love” thanks to being so good-looking, so convenient to use, and generally being a delight. At this price, the Beats Studio Pro feel more appealing for anyone considering some of the best noise-cancelling headphones but looking to keep costs down.

I still find myself reaching for the Beats Studio Pro even if they do lack the finer details that pricier cans provide.

Of course, if you can stretch that budget, I’d recommend checking out the Bose headphone deals happening at the moment.

My other favourite cans may be a good option too, so consult the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deals even if these are older headphones. If your heart lies with this brand, there are many other Beats headphone deals too.