The only wireless earbuds to tear me away from AirPods are now their cheapest since Black Friday

My job exposes me to all manner of headphones, but I keep coming back to the Apple AirPods Pro 2 – they sound great, they’re comfortable and they just work. And then I got to try the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Within just a few minutes of listening time with Bose’s latest and greatest convinced me that the AirPods Pro 2 weren’t as invincible as I first believed.

And right now, Amazon has discounted the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds to their lowest price since Black Friday weekend last year. They’re not as cheap as they were during the biggest annual shopping event, but at just AU$10 more it’s like splitting hairs.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds | AU$449.95 AU$369 at Amazon (save AU$80.95) The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are a sensational set of true wireless noise cancelling headphones. They continue Bose’s reputation for class-leading ANC, improve upon what was already great sound in their predecessor, and add a new Immersive Audio feature that elevates your listening experience no matter the audio source.

I was sceptical before taking the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds for a spin. I’d listened to their predecessor, the QC Earbuds II, and while I could appreciate they were good, they didn’t do quite enough to replace my AirPods Pro 2. That all changed with the Ultras however. Once they were in my ears, I was truly convinced that not only did they offer superior ANC performance, but their sound was richer and more detailed.

I will still admit the AirPods Pro 2 are a natural partner for iOS devices, purely because of how they interact with one another, but the magic of the Bose pair is that they’re more universal. This is particularly important when talking about their new Immersive Audio feature, which takes music from any audio source – it doesn’t discriminate – and gives it extra space. It’s very similar to Spatial Audio with the AirPods, but applies to both iOS and Android devices, or any other Bluetooth-streaming device you may have.

I was amazed when they hit AU$359 during Black Friday, and I certainly didn’t expect to see their price drop to a similar level so soon. In fact, at AU$369 it makes them cheaper than their predecessors depending on which retailer you shop at. This price may not hang around forever, and we may have to wait until Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday this year to see them drop so low again.