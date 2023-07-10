Hear us out: Bose’s top headphones drop to their lowest prices yet for Prime Day

When it comes to audio gear, Bose has become a household name. Sure, it's got competition, but when the company can make one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds available today, you sit up and pay attention.

And you definitely need to hear us out now, as all the best Bose headphones and earbuds are now down to their lowest prices yet. This includes the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and the flagship Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Both their premium price tags aren't quite so premium for Amazon's Prime Day sale, with them getting price cuts of 32% and 48% off respectively.

If that's still too much money, Bose's QuietComfort 45 cans and the original QuietComfort Earbuds are also steeply discounted right now to their lowest prices too.

Note that some of these Bose Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you aren't one, you could sign up now and take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

Best Bose Prime Day deals

Prime exclusive Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599.95 AU$309 on Amazon (save AU$290.95) Amazon is really laying it on when it comes to the lowest prices on Bose cans, with the flagship 700 series dropping down to a mere AU$309 for the black set only. That's a 48% discount on the list price and a right bargain if you prefer over-ear headphones to buds. Excellent ANC and sound – like any good Bose headphones – and up to 18 hours of battery life make these worthwhile at this price.

Prime exclusive Bose QuietComfort 45 | AU$499.95 AU$299 on Amazon (save AU$200.95) It may not have made the headlines that some of Bose's other popular headphones have done before it, but if you're after a decent set of ANC cans, you don't need to spend a whole load of cash right now as the QC45 has dropped to its lowest price yet on Amazon. At 40% off, this is a right steal!

Prime exclusive Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | AU$429.95 AU$293 on Amazon (save AU$136.95) TechRadar's pick of the best noise-cancelling earbuds are down to their lowest Amazon price yet, and that makes these an absolutely stellar audio deal. They're smaller than the previous iteration, sound better and have even more impressive noise cancellation (who'd have thunk it was even possible?!) And with a 32% discount exclusively for Prime members, you can't go wrong with these. Just note, that the best performance from these buds is only if they fit you well.

Prime exclusive Bose QuietComfort Earbuds | AU$399 AU$149 on Amazon (save AU$250) The original QC Buds may be clunky and heavy, but the fins and the ear tips definitely make for a more secure fit than the stabilisers on the QCE II (listed above). And since fit is the main criteria for the second-gen buds' performance, the older QCE Buds could be a better option if you don't mind the size. You still get great sound and ANC, so why not save yourself some cash and get these for under AU$150?

You can be sure that Bose will deliver on its longstanding reputation no matter which headphone you choose. The brand's latest 700 and QuietComfort models have been widely praised by audiophiles, often featuring among the best headphones.

