At an all-time low price of AU$278, I'd skip Sony's upcoming XM6 headphones and grab the old-but-gold XM4s instead

The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling headphones are approaching their 5th birthday, yet we continue to rate them as the best headphones overall despite an onslaught of competition arriving in the last five years.

That fact alone should be enough to persuade you to invest in a pair, but just in case it isn’t, how about the fact they’re now down to an exceedingly low price of AU$278.15 at Sony’s own eBay store?

It’s an astonishing price for an outrageously good set of cans, although it does come with one slight caveat. The Sony Australia eBay store listing does mention that the box is damaged. However, it adds that the headphones themselves are “unused and undamaged” and considering you’re likely to throw the box away anyway, we think the saving outweighs this minor pitfall.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was AU$339 now AU$278.15 at eBay Save AU$60.85 Thanks to multiple discounts since their launch, the Sony XM4s deliver the best bang for your buck of any pair of headphones available today. They deliver excellent sound, effective noise cancellation, heaps of useful features and they even fold away for easy travelling. At this price, they’re a no brainer. Just make sure to enter codes SONYMAY15 and SSNOW at the checkout to get the full saving. The list price for this listing is AU$339, but most retailers have them marked up at $399. I can only assume it's because of the damaged box that it's been reduced in this instance.

Circling back to the aforementioned competition, Sony’s own WH-1000XM5 entered the fray in 2022. But we feel they’re not a huge upgrade over the XM4s. They lost the ability to fold away when travelling and their much higher list price makes them trickier to recommend.

Plus, Sony Australia itself has all but confirmed the arrival of the WH-1000XM6 headphones, which are due to be officially unveiled at 2am AEST tomorrow, May 16. Naturally, we’d expect those cans to offer Sony’s best ever noise cancellation and sound, but they are also likely to command a high asking price. Could that make the XM4s on sale here an even bigger bargain? Only time will tell.

The Sony Australia eBay listing says there are “more than 10 [pairs] available” but that doesn’t mean stock is endless. We’d therefore recommend acting quickly if you want to secure a pair. Just remember to enter the codes SONYMAY15 and SSNOW at the checkout to get the lowest price.