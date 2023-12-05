Android fans, if you need noise cancelling Christmas ideas, my favorite AirPods alternatives are back on sale

Sure, you can find an amazing Christmas deal on Apple AirPods 2 ($60 off at Amazon) right now, but what about a pair of smart earbuds for us Android fans? Google's Pixel Buds Pro are on sale at Amazon for $119.99 (down from $189.99), and they give Apple's AirPods a serious run for the money. Pixel Buds Pro work great with every phone (even iPhone), giving you cool new features – like conversation detection – for a fraction of the price of Apple's buds.

Of course, if you have a Pixel phone, the Pixel Buds Pro also have the amazing spatial audio feature that Apple's AirPods Pro share with the iPhone. The Pixel 8 Pro is on sale now for $799, the same low price we saw around Black Friday, and the Pixel 8 is also back to its low price of $549.

Even if you don't have a Pixel phone, you still get the noice cancellation, plus the new conversation detection feature, which pauses your music and turns on transparency mode when you start talking to somebody. The Pixel Buds Pro have great battery life, and the case charges wirelessly. I drop mine onto the same charger intended for AirPods, it works with no trouble.

If you have an iPhone, the AirPods Pro are worth considering for the spatial audio feature (especially if an Apple Vision Pro is in your future), but everybody else would probably be just as happy spending much less and getting the great Pixel Buds Pro instead. They even come in some cool colors.

Today's best Google Pixel Buds Pro deal

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $189.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Save $70: Google's Pixel Buds Pro are much cheaper than Apple's AirPods Pro, but they have the same noise cancellation and even similar conversation detection features as Apple's best earbuds. This is the best price we've seen on Google's Buds Pro. If you have a Pixel phone, they even offer spatial audio features, but you don't need a Pixel or even an Android phone to enjoy these buds at this low price.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60: If you have a new iPhone you may want to stick with Apple's AirPods Pro, which pair automatically with all of your Apple devices and give you exclusive features that only work with an iPhone (or Apple's upcoming Apple Vision Pro), like spatial audio. This is the best price we've seen for Apple's fanciest set of earbuds.

