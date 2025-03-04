You can save £20 on the new and affordable Huawei FreeArc open earbuds
When you think of some of the best earbuds you probably don't think of Huawei. That's fair enough, I think, considering this global giant is better known for its mobile phones. That could be all about to change, though, with the release of its new earbuds.
You can now get the Huawei FreeArc Wireless Earbuds for £20 off until March 18 with this discount code "A20OFFFREEARC". The discount code brings the price down to a very reasonable £79.99 and is available across the black, grey, and green colourways. If you've been in the market for affordable waterproof open earbuds, then I'd recommend these at this great price.
Today's best Huawei FreeArc deal
You can get £20 off the brand-new Huawei FreeArc until March 18 with the code "A20OFFFREEARC". One of the most impressive features of these earbuds is its IP57 water resistance rating, which beats many of its competitors around the same price point. It also boasts a 28-hour battery life and the ability to stay connected for long distances.
Open earbuds wrap around your ear instead of plugging into them like standard earbuds. These are ideal for workouts because of the stronger grip, plus the sweat and water-resistant designs that usually come with them.
The Huawei FreeArc features an IP57 water resistance rating, which protects it from rain and accidental drops in the pool. Even though open earbuds usually come with some level of water resistance, one as resistant as the Huawei FreeArc is hard to find, especially at this price point.
Besides that, the Huawei FreeArc offers a 28-hour battery life and the ability to stay connected with your phone up to 100m indoors or 400m outdoors. It also flaunts an angled fit that helps with comfort and security without covering your ear canal, which could help protect your ears from noise damage.
