Even though Amazon's Prime Day is actually running for four days, you can score great deals right now: case in point, you can grab the Soundcore AeroClip earbuds at Amazon for £109.99 (was £129.99).

This is the first time we’ve seen them discounted at Amazon, and is even more noticable given they are in the early Prime Day deals in the UK. Just note the deal is only on the Midnight Black pair, other colorwaves are not discounted right now.

Soundcore AeroClip: was £129.99 now £109.99 at Amazon These open earbuds have a unique clip design which sits like a cuff around the side of your ear rather than hooking over the top. Based on our testing this creates a "secure yet comfortable fit” that lines them up to deliver clear, crisp audio to your ears without cutting you off from the outside world.

Everyone needs a pair of open earbuds

In our four-star review we called these buds “a great pair of open ear headphones that don’t leave audio quality behind” – so getting them at a discount should only sweeten the deal.

And I’m a huge fan of open earbuds, and whether you opt for this pair or another you spot during this year’s Prime Day sale you’ll understand why I never leave home without them – heck, I don’t even stop wearing them at home.

That’s because open earbuds let you enjoy your podcast or playlist with clean audio without cutting you off from the outside world. I can listen out for announcements while on public transport during my commute, stay aware of my surroundings when I’m out for a run or walking home in the evening, and when I’m relaxing or doing chores at home I don’t accidentally ignore my partner if she tries to speak to me – something I’ve done plenty while wearing noise-cancelling cans.

Plus if I do ever need to take them off their charging case is small enough to slip in my pocket – rather than the big and bulky affair that you’d have to contend with if you were trying to carry around a pair of over-ear headphones.

With these Soundcore earbuds you get everything I’ve just highlighted, though there are a couple of nuances to take note of.

Firstly they’re only IPX4 waterproof rated and secondly you can get noticeable sound leakage, and thirdly you’re also missing out on ANC (which some open earbuds are starting to deliver). So while they’re great the AeroClips aren’t quite perfect – though some of these deficiencies can be overlooked thanks to the discount you’re scoring in this sale.