These five-star Nothing earbuds drop to record-low price at Amazon

If you're anything like me, you might find it difficult to stomach the price of flagship wireless earbuds from the likes of Apple and Sony. I often wonder if buying a cheaper pair would be better but then doubt whether they deliver the same sound quality. Thanks to a deal I've just spotted, you don't have to worry about it anymore.

You can currently buy the Nothing Ear (a) at Amazon for $79 (was $99). This deal brings some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds down to a record-low price.

Despite not many people knowing about them, these wireless earbuds rank very highly in our guide to the best earbuds. They boast outstanding active noise cancellation, Hi-Res audio support, and an impressive battery life of over 40 hours. They also stand out from the rest, thanks to their distinctive design. All of this for under $80 is an absolute steal.

Today’s best Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds deal

Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The outstanding Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds have dropped to $79 at Amazon. For a discounted price, you can enjoy powerful active noise cancellation and an excellent level of bass. Through some rather neat 11mm drivers, there’s Hi-Res audio support over Bluetooth for those seeking a superior experience. Small and sleek, these are the earbuds to grab before your walk or commute.

Our Nothing Ear (a) review not only awards these wireless earbuds a full five stars but also concludes that they deliver “meaningful noise cancellation, superb sound quality for the level, comfort, and longer battery life”. If that wasn't enough, you also get a “fun, zealous, expansive sound” with “strong noise cancellation” and some impressive personalization features.

Despite not featuring wireless charging support, they do have 42.5 hours of battery life via the charging case – with 10 hours from one charge when ANC is switched off. Not having to charge these beauties every single day is a big win for a boosted overall experience.

If you'd like something more conventional, take a look at the latest AirPods deals. Alternatively, for an over-ear solution, check out the Bose headphone deals available right now.