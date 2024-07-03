The best noise-canceling earbuds in the world just crashed to a record-low price

It's not every day that you get a $100 discount on the best noise-cancelling earbuds in the world, but thanks to 4th of July sales, you can find that at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 on sale for $179 (it was $279), which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

The offer only applies to the Triple Black and Soapstone color options. If you'd like the beautiful Eclipse Grey versions, you'll have to pay the higher price of $239. These earbuds offer not only incredible noise cancellation technology but also beautifully balanced sound and a gorgeous design.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $179 at Amazon

These incredible noise-canceling earbuds are the best in the game, and $100 off the list price makes them more affordable than ever. Alongside amazing ANC, you'll also get beautifully balanced sound—something you'll be hard-pressed to get at a better price. Other earbuds offer more features, including the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds but you'll be paying a lot more for the privilege.

The rating in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review says it all. We don't easily give 5 out of 5 stars, but these earbuds deserved it. The star of the show feature is the active noise cancellation (ANC), which competes with and arguably surpasses what Sony and Apple can provide. This is no surprise, considering Bose practically invented ANC.

As well as great ANC, these Bose earbuds provide outstanding sound quality. Our hands-on review loved the fact that "each bud adapts the sound to the contours of your ear canal to make what you hear beautifully balanced with very clear details and textures." These earbuds are the real deal, with fantastic all-round performance.

