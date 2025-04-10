I use the Apple AirPods Pro 2 every day and they’re down to a fantastic price at Amazon
Snag an excellent deal for some great earphones
April isn’t always the biggest time of year for headphone deals, but that seems to be different right now. If you’re looking for quality earbuds while you check out the great outdoors over the coming months, you’re in luck. Today, you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon for £189 (was £229).
This isn’t the lowest price ever for the Apple AirPods Pro 2, but it’s not far off. The actual lowest price was during last Black Friday when they dipped to £179, so there’s only a £10 difference here. The price has occasionally dipped to £189, but it doesn't happen often, so this is a sensible time to buy.
I use the Apple AirPods Pro 2 every day on walks, runs, commutes, and gym sessions. After my phone, they’re the most used piece of tech in my arsenal and I’m very happy with them. Of course, that’s because I’m an Apple user – and you can’t go wrong if you’re the same.
Today's best Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the ultimate earphones for iPhone owners as well as Mac users. They take seconds to pair, offer exceptional active noise cancellation, a great transparency mode, and adaptive noise cancellation tools for when you still need to hear your surroundings. Spatial Audio means whatever you listen to sounds great and like you’re actually at a concert but without the expensive ticket prices.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 top our list of the best AirPods for good reason. They offer “fantastic audio performance and astounding ANC” while still being affordable.
Our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review describes them as a “big step-up from the originals”. The only downsides are that they’re not ideal for Android users (check out the best earbuds for alternatives) and there’s no choice of an alternative color if you want something more distinctive.
I use the Apple AirPods Pro 2 all the time, and while the battery life is average, I still don’t find charging them to be a hassle. They simply just work – and they work well. I’ve used a lot of different headphones and earphones over the years but these are the ones I always grab before heading out for the day.
If you want something a little cheaper, there are other AirPods deals around. If you’re an Android user, you may prefer the Bose headphone deals going on, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone deals are ideal for anyone listening at home.
