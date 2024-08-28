Get up to $100 off the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with this generous trade-in discount

The recently released Galaxy Buds3 Pro deliver incredible audio quality directly into your ears. Those who feel they're a little pricey at their list price, or have some old earbuds to upgrade, will be glad to hear that you can now get the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for as little as $149.99 (was $279.98) when you trade in at the official Samsung Store.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung will even throw in a free Clip Case worth $29.99. We thought very highly of the previous iteration, and as you can see in our Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro review, the new model is just as good with great sound quality, strong noise cancellation and a slick design.

Today's best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal

Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was $279.98 now from $149.99 at Samsung

You can benefit from up to $100 in trade-in credit when you purchase Samsung's latest earbuds directly from the manufacturer. That means you can get these wireless earbuds for as little as $149.99. You get the full amount by handing over any previous Buds Pro model, and still a healthy $75 for the majority of other much old Samsung earbuds. If that wasn't impressive enough, Samsung will also give you a free Click Case worth $29.99, which is a see-through outer shell that carries the Galaxy Buds and cradle inside.

The best wireless earbuds come from the likes of Apple and Samsung. The competition is fierce, and it leads to some pretty impressive products. The third iteration of the Galaxy Buds Pro offer an improved design, a better two-way speaker, and AI-enhanced noise cancellation.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also ship with a rechargeable cradle for holding the earbuds. The freebie Click Case is a separate protective shell designed for holding the cradle inside. It can be clipped onto your bag using the carabiner, making it super useful.

For more information about this excellent product, check out our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro overview.

If you'd like to see what other options are available, then head over to our best wireless earbuds page. If you'd like something more affordable then we also have a best budget wireless earbuds buying guide.