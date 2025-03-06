Apple has quietly updated its guidance on how to clean your AirPods, and suggests you buy a kit… from Belkin

The AirPods accessory you never knew you needed

AirPods Pro Review
(Image credit: TechRadar)

You'd be forgiven for missing the news. After all, Apple's had quite the week, and nobody's judging anyone for not being able to see past the new M3 chip-enhanced iPad Air, an M4 chip-enhanced MacBook Air, an M4 Max-enhanced Mac Studio (with an even better M3 Ultra option – is this confusing to anyone else?) plus some new budget-friendly iPads.

But AirPods owners should know that while all this was taking up space in your news boxes and Discovery feeds, Apple quietly published new and fairly extensive instructions for cleaning your AirPods, and even endorsed a third-party Belkin AirPods cleaning kit (which Apple is now selling).

Tim Cook's behemoth has decided to lead with instructions for cleaning the AirPods 3 and AirPods 4 (both variants), with detailed images circling which meshes you should clean.

If you're not buying the recommended Belkin kit (which costs $12.95, so around £10 or AU$20) Apple's list of items you'll need to buy is really quite specific too, including "Micellar water that includes PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, such as from Bioderma or Neutrogena; distilled water; a soft-bristled children's toothbrush; two small cups and a paper towel".

More than one way to clean an AirPod?

Clean tech is an area close to my heart, reader – not least because TechRadar's Senior Writer of AI, John-Anthony Disotto used to work at the Apple Genius bar, and his tale of customer earwax being flicked into his beard as he tried to clean their AirPods is the stuff of legend.

I too have penned a missive on how to clean your AirPods (or any wireless earbuds), and I'm happy to report that my methods are largely similar to Apple's, although Apple's use of highly-specific micellar water is new to me – and while Apple doesn't mention it, I have found on occasion that a quick blast from the nozzle of a compressed air can often dislodges dust and wax from those hard-to-reach metal contact points in the case.

And I'm not alone! TechRadar's Editor at Large, Lance Ulanoff has also extolled the virtues of a very quick but controlled blast of compressed air (cans are available for just a few dollars) on your tech.

Spring Cleaning Your Tech With Lance Ulanoff - YouTube Spring Cleaning Your Tech With Lance Ulanoff - YouTube
Watch On

Of course, Apple's AirPods are made by – you guessed it – Apple, and following manufacturer guidelines is also something I always recommend. And now, the company has nailed down a step-by-step procedure depending on which models you own, along with a recommended cleaning kit. It feels like a no-brainer if you're thinking your AirPods are a little gunky.

Oh, and one final recommendation: don't eat dinner before asking John-Anthony Disotto (or anyone who cleans Apple tech professionally, for that matter) to tell you about the worst experience he ever had trying to clean AirPods at the Apple Genius bar. How can you get actual cooked food stuck in AirPods though? How…

Becky Scarrott
Becky Scarrott
Audio Editor

Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.  

