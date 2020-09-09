Yahoo website builder review

Yahoo website builder has a ton of features for small businesses - there’s a website design service where you can consult with a team of experts, web hosting services for you to build your own site, and a feature for hosting through WordPress. Whatever kind of unique website you’re trying to create, odds are Yahoo website builder has a service to help.

If you’re looking for an easy to moderate skill website builder built directly for small businesses, then you’re in luck. Yahoo website builder has many unique features designed to create a website that fits your niche. There’s a free plan available that you can use for an unlimited time, and it includes SEO. You can also view all of the templates on the website without having to purchase the web hosting service. This is a great benefit especially if you’re comparing Yahoo website builder to other web hosts available.

Want to try Yahoo website builder? Check out the website here

Even if you need more assistance building your site (beyond traditional hosting) you can sign up for website design services. This provides a team of experts who want to create your website for you. You won’t have to waste time on the details and can focus your time on the bigger picture. Whichever needs you have, you’ll find ways to improve your small business and start sharing your ideas and products with the world.

(Image credit: Yahoo)

Plans and pricing

There are three main hosting options and two main plans for website design services (the consulting option). Here’s a quick breakdown of the hosting plans available:

The Starter plan is free and is designed to help small businesses get started online right away. You can choose from any of the templates and there’s no credit cards required. This plan includes one free yahoosites.com domain, three GB of storage, unlimited website pages, and one SSL certificate. You can use the free version as long as you’d like and upgrade at any time.

The Basic plan includes more features and starts at $4.99 per month. You’ll have access to one custom domain, five GB of storage, one email inbox along with several email addresses, and unlimited bandwidth. This plan also includes the Yahoo Small Business app, where you will receive updates on website activity and manage your site easier.

The Professional plan is great for small businesses with employees and a slightly larger team. It starts at $9.49 per month and includes everything in the Basic plan, along with 10 GB of storage, five email inboxes, and private domain registration.

(Image credit: Yahoo)

Interface

Yahoo’s website hosting interface is very clean and straightforward. If you want to look at hosting services, simply click “web essentials” on the main website and select “website” from the dropdown menu. You can also easily view all of the templates when you go to “choose a plan.” The templates are all organized by category. Whether you’re looking to create a website for a wedding venue or want to show off your photography skills, Yahoo website builder has hundreds of options.

(Image credit: Yahoo)

Features

The greatest thing about this web host is the room for growth. You don’t always find web hosting options that have a website consulting feature. Unlike other web hosting providers that only offer hosting services, Yahoo provides a team of experts that are ready to come alongside you in the process. If you’re new to building a website and have a large project in front of you, this feature could be very useful. If you’re only looking for help with hosting, then Yahoo also offers a free plan where you can access and try all the templates.

The templates available are made for small businesses, so you won’t have to spend hours sifting through templates designed for larger corporations. Having the small business angle can be nice if that’s the area you’re coming from.

The built in SEO (especially with the free version) is a great feature as well. Your website will partially advertise itself. All you need to focus on is putting the right images and text together. Everything is based on the drag-and-drop feature - so building the site shouldn’t be too difficult.

The competition

There aren't as many templates available as you’d have with other website builders such as Wix and Squarespace. However, more of the templates are built to be filled out faster and work well for small businesses. Yahoo website builder is also a lot cheaper than both Wix and Squarespace. If you’re looking for a place where you can start for free and then grow, it’s a great option.

The templates are organized into categories so it’s easy to browse designs based on your occupation. Overall, the Yahoo website builder is great for small business owners who are looking for extra support to start their website. Since this web host is more specialized than others, it’s not the best option for everyone. However, you could really utilize this tool and the SEO features to bring your ideas and products to a wider audience.

Final verdict

Yahoo website builder is unique with it’s small business approach. There’s space to grow your website easily - you can build your site right away for free, or talk with professionals to help you start. The organization on the website and interface make finding the right plan simple and less time-consuming.