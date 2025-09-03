Wix partners with Pinterest to expand social shopping

Wix merchants can sync products and run Pinterest ads linking to checkout

Setup is simple, automatic, and requires no technical skills

Strengthens Wix’s multichannel selling alongside YouTube, ActiveCampaign, and Printful

Image-sharing social platform Pinterest is now integrated with one of the best website builder platforms, Wix, allowing merchants to promote and sell their products directly on the platform.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Wix said that by connecting Pinterest accounts with their Wix sites, merchants can sync product catalogs, run ads, and then drive traffic back to their Wix websites.

Here is how it works in practice:

Wix merchants link their site directly to a Pinterest account from the Wix dashboard. Once connected, the store’s product catalog is automatically synced, meaning all changes (including new items or updated prices) appear on Pinterest, as well. Merchants can then run targeted Pinterest ads to the platform’s users. When they click on the ads, they are taken back to the merchant’s Wix site for checkout.

The setup is designed to be quick, requiring no technical skills, making it easy for merchants of any size to start selling through Pinterest.

Strengthening omnichannel selling

“Wix wants to empower anyone to build, manage, and grow a successful ecommerce business. Our strong multichannel selling and marketing capabilities expand merchant reach by enabling them to showcase their products on different platforms,” said Greg Sisung, Head of Sales Channels at Wix. “This integration with Pinterest is fulfilling a much-demanded user need, and we’re bringing our merchants greater ability to generate revenue and succeed online.”

Wix said the integration is now available to users “in various languages”, without elaborating further.

In the last couple of months, the company has made a number of major integrations. For example, in May, it teamed up with ActiveCampaign to help customers grow, and in March, it introduced Printful for in-house print-on-demand tools. Before that, in January, Wix partnered up with YouTube Shopping to expand the social shopping experience.