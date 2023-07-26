Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 pre-orders: best offers available in Australia

It’s official – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are up for pre-order in Australia, and we’ve listed all the offers and bonus inclusions from the major telcos and retailers right here. The pre-order period is on now, with the new devices set to ship from August 17.

In Australia, prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 start at AU$1,649 for the 256GB model, or if you want more storage, you can get 512GB for AU$1,849. Samsung has done away with 128GB as the base model this year.

If you’re looking to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the base model comes with 256GB of storage and will set you back an eye-watering AU$2,599. If you want to move up to 512GB you’ll be handing over AU$2,799, while the 1TB model is a sky-high AU$3,149. We should note that during the pre-order period, many retailers including Samsung, Optus, Vodafone, Amazon and JB Hi-Fi are offering a free storage upgrade, so take advantage of that if you can.

For a more in-depth look at these new devices, we have an early Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review that we recommend checking out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 pre-orders in Australia

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at Samsung When you pre-order the Fold 5 or Flip 5 directly from Samsung, you’ll be eligible for a free storage upgrade, which is worth up to AU$200 in value. If you’ve got a phone to trade-in, you’ll also receive up to AU$500 in bonus credit, on top of any value you receive for the older phone itself (head to Samsung for more details). Finally, you can nab one year of Samsung Care+ for free, or 50% off Samsung Care+ for two years. It’s a subscription service which allows you to swap an eligible device twice within the two year period.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at Optus We’d argue that Optus has one of the best pre-order offers on the new Galaxy Z series. Picking up the Fold 5 or Flip 5 from Optus will see you get a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from the telco, which is valued at AU$849, plus a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, valued at AU$349. In addition to a free smartwatch and earbuds, you’ll also be eligible for a free storage upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at Vodafone Vodafone is offering up to AU$700 in bonus credit when you trade-in an older device for the Fold 5 or Flip 5 (head directly to Vodafone for more information). On top of that, you can get a free storage upgrade on either phone, meaning you can bump up from a smaller storage variant to a larger one at no cost, saving you up to AU$200. Vodafone’s trade-in offer doesn’t feel as exciting as Optus’, but it’s worth keeping in mind that Vodafone has the most affordable plans among the big three.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at Amazon It seems only Prime members can benefit from pre-ordering the new Samsung Galaxy Z series from Amazon. Prime members will be eligible for a AU$450 discount when buying the Fold 5 starter bundle, which includes a trio charger, trio adapter, case and screen protector. While it’s not ideal that you have to buy the bundle to get the deal, it does save you a little money compared to pre-ordering the phone on its own. For the Flip 5, Prime members are eligible for a AU$270 saving when buying the phone in a bundle. In addition to that, anyone is eligible for a free storage upgrade when you pre-order from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at JB Hi-Fi You can get up to AU$500 in extra trade-in value when you hand in your current phone and pre-order from JB Hi-Fi. The AU$500 saving is available when you pre-order the Fold 5, while the Flip 5 will net you an extra AU$300 off when you trade-in. The bonus credit also comes on top of any value you receive for trading in the older phone itself. Like most other retailers, JB Hi-Fi is also offering a free storage upgrade when you pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at Telstra Telstra is offering a decent discount on both the Fold 5 and Flip 5 when you trade-in an older phone and sign up for either device. You’ll be eligible for up to AU$550 in bonus trade-in value when buying the Fold 5, or up to AU$400 in value for the Flip 5. Rounding out Telstra’s pre-order deals is a free storage upgrade. Note that Telstra has the most expensive plans among the three major telcos, so definitely trade-in your current phone if you can.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 FAQs

Swipe to scroll horizontally How much do pre-orders cost? Row 0 - Cell 0 RAM / storage Price Galaxy Z Flip 5 8GB / 256GB AU$1,649 Row 2 - Cell 0 8GB / 512GB AU$1,849 Galaxy Z Fold 5 12GB RAM / 256GB AU$2,599 Row 4 - Cell 0 12GB RAM / 512GB AU$2,799 Row 5 - Cell 0 12GB RAM / 1TB AU$3,149

Should you pre-order today?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

New features include refined hinges

Both devices have been slimmed down

Upgraded chipsets

Larger outer display on the Fold 5

If you were hoping for a huge upgrade versus the previous models, then know that both the Fold 5 and Flip 5 are relatively iterative upgrades. However, the changes that Samsung has implemented on each device have definitely refined the series, and the devices cost roughly the same as last year’s models too.

Both devices get a substantial chipset upgrade in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which brings them in line with the flagship Galaxy S23 range. They also, to the relief of people with OCD worldwide, now completely snap flat when folded thanks to a nifty new hinge design. Previously, they would fold fairly snugly but the screens wouldn’t meet directly in the middle, creating a slightly wedge-like profile.

As well as receiving refinements to the overall design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 now has IPX8-certified water resistance and a larger outer screen. While the 12MP camera array remains the same as last year on this model, the larger outer display is super handy as a viewfinder now and provides more real estate for clocks, calendars and other handy widgets.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 now features a nicely slimmed-down design that’s about 5 millimetres thinner overall than the previous model. Overall, this is a welcome change that makes the device more pocket-friendly and dare we say 'phone-like' although some may be slightly disappointed by the lack of upgrades with the camera and display – both of which are roughly the same as last year.