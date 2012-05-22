One More Thing: Robot fish - pollution's greatest fear

Thanks for all the fish – A shoal of robot fish have moved from the confines of a scientist's lab to the seas of Spain. Their mission? To check the pollution levels of water. Yes, this is real life. According to the aforementioned scientists, the sensors fitted to the fish mean that robo fish are more efficient than current methods. Which probably uses a dipping stick or something far less exciting than ROBOT FISH. [Reuters]

Note perfect – David Beckham surprised the world this week by playing Beethoven's 'Ode To Joy' with a bunch of footballs and some drums. The surprise being that he didn't think he was going to be playing with a massive dog. We would have been more impressed if he managed to kick to the tune of 'World In Motion', but the promo is still pretty decent and has the Galaxy Note in it for all of five seconds, so we are classing this news as tech. [YouTube]

Black magic – Guinness has decided to embrace the world of mobile technology by adding a QR code to its pint glasses, which shows up once you drink down the Black Stuff. According to the makers of the QR code, you can tweet about the drink you have just had, download coupons and other promotions. Or you could just save yourself the bother and have another pint, which is much more up our street in a 'we support sensible drinking but are always up for the Craic' kind of way. [UberGizmo]

Music map – A new map charting digital music sales around the world has been created and it makes for good interactive fun. It turns out there are 73 digital music store in the UK – everything from iTunes to the more obscure Coolroom. [PaidContent]

Game of Game of Thrones – Game of Thrones is all set for gamification via Facebook thanks to Disrupter Beam. Apparently a fan of the show, it reckons GoT will make a great engaging gaming experience. Can't wait to see how they tackle the *spoiler* incest storylines. We're hoping they don't see it as a game the whole family can play. [NME]

I like to move it - Ever wanted to know how a phone's accelerometer works? Nope, neither have we but there's now an intriguing video that shows how it is all done! It's presented by Bill Hammack so we're guessing he knows all about motion. Sorry, we read that as Hammock but it's still a good video. [Geekosystem]

Small print – Not just a clever name, B9Creator is a new 3D printer that uses the power of light to create plastic objects. The idea floated on Kickstarter, asking for $50,000 and has so far managed to get $160,000 in funding. That's right people, printing is now officially cool. [SlashGear]

Going Gaga – Lady Gaga's next step in her weird and wacky world is to become the next Zuckerberg, with her social network Little Monsters. The service is set to become a mobile app, which means you can soon have a little monster in your trousers. Er… [TheNextWeb]

PitchTel on the InFork - Pitchfork and Intel have teamed up together to create Soundplay, which explores the intersections of music, gaming and technology in support of the Intel Ultrabook. Sounds brilliant - we give it 7.2. [Soundplay]

Getting fruity – When you look at a banana you don't immediately think the fruit is a musical instrument. Unless you are looking to impress Gadget Gangster, a site that wants its readers to make something cool. And that's why we now have the Bananaphone – a synth-like music thing. It looks and sounds mental.