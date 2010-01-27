BBC outlines its five-year technology roadmap

The BBC has revealed its technological plans for the next five years with delivering value, being connected and innovation the key to its roadmap.

The document has been created by BBC Chief Technology Officer John Linwood, who has taken a look at what the broadcaster can realistically achieve tech-wise in the next two-to-five years, hoping technology developers will sit up and take note.

The four main areas which it wants to strengthen are:

Ensuring the BBC has sustainable networking, telephony, storage and other core services needed to support growing demand across the BBC.

Breaking down the technology barriers to allow partners to work easily with the BBC, as well as support for flexible and remote working.

Embracing the growing capabilities of consumer devices for professional use and ensuring innovative technology can be developed and grown within the BBC.

Minimising customisation across technology, driving standardisation and use of commercial off the shelf (COTS) products as much as possible.

Linwood noted about the BBC's plans: "To enable the BBC to continue to provide audiences with innovative ways to enjoy our content, it's essential that we are tapped into the very best and most innovative creatives and technology inside and outside the corporation. To do this effectively we needed a clear and open direction."

This strategy is apparently that 'clear and open direction'.

Cost-saving measures

Interestingly, Linwood did note that when it comes to new technology solutions, it should look to using tech that's already in existence.

This sounds like the corporation has burned itself a bit money-wise with the upcoming launch of Project Canvas, which has been built from the ground up using millions of the taxpayer's money.

"The use of commercial off the shelf (COTS) technologies and solutions should be the preferred option," notes Linwood.

"Whilst specific customisation is necessary it must be done consciously and when commercial off the shelf offerings have been evaluated."

The document, which can be found on the BBC blogs, doesn't mention anything about 3D which will certainly be part of the BBC's plans but "individual technology roadmaps" are currently being created for "networks, storage and core infrastructure to IPTV, mobile and other audience facing technology".

Who knows, there'll so many BBC roadmaps available soon the corporation may well give the AA a run for its money.

Via Broadcast Now