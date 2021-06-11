Win the elusive PS5 in this eBay Plus giveaway

Six months on from its official release, and the PS5 is still frustratingly hard to find. While Australian retailers are restocking the elusive console fairly regularly, it’s well known to sell out in a matter of minutes whenever it becomes available.

If you’d like to improve your chances at nabbing the next-gen console, there’s now another path to try. eBay is giving away 24 PS5 prize packs which come with the console, a DualSense Wireless Controller and a stack of PS5 games and accessories.

The included games are Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Godfall, and you’ll also score a 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus, which gets you access to online multiplayer and a selection of free games each month.

On top of that, you’ll also get a Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, a DualSense Charging Station, a PS5 HD Camera and a PS5 Media Remote. All told, each PS5 prize pack has a total value of AU$1,619.

For a chance at winning, you’ll need to sign up for eBay Plus – not so bad considering you can currently get a 30-day free trial of the service, while a monthly subscription is AU$4.99 a month.

It's worth noting that the giveaway is only open to new eBay Plus members, so existing eBay Plus members won't be in the running.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll need to text the email address you used to sign up for your eBay Plus account to 0480 000 020. Entries open on June 11 at 10am AEST and officially close on June 17, 11:59pm AEST.

If you’re one of the lucky 24 to win, you’ll be contacted by email on June 24. You can read all the terms and conditions of eBay’s PS5 giveaway here.

If you don’t have any luck during eBay’s giveaway, our colleagues at GamesRadar are closely tracking where to buy a PS5 in Australia, so keep an eye on the page for your next best chance at nabbing one.