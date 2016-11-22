Watch out, Samsung Pay is now available for Gear devices in Australia

It’s been a long time coming, but Australians are now able to make purchases using Samsung Pay from their Gear S2 or S3 smartwatches. And just in time for Christmas, at that!

Though the functionality was already available overseas with last year’s Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch, contactless payments can now be made by customers holding American Express issued Cards and Citi credit cards in Australia.

Purchases can be made at almost any contactless payment terminal where credit cards are accepted. To pay using a Gear device, users will need to authenticate via a 4-digit PIN and then tap their smartwatch on the terminal make a payment.

The announcement comes just days after the Australian release of Samsung’s latest Gear smartwatch, the Samsung Gear S3.