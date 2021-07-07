Tszyu vs Spark live stream: how to watch tonight’s boxing fight in Australia

Tim Tszyu was due to face Michael Zerafa in tonight’s fight, but after Zerafa pulled out over Covid concerns, Tszyu will now enter the ring with underdog Steve Spark. The event begins at 7pm AEST, with Tszyu and Spark expected to make their ring walks around 9:30pm AEST – here’s how to watch the Tszyu vs Spark live stream.

When the two touch gloves tonight, Spark has absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain. After Zerafa exited, the 24-year-old Spark accepted tonight’s fight on just one week’s notice – he was pouring beers at his second job when the offer came in.

While Spark might be relatively unknown, he has an impressive record of 12-1, taking 11 of those wins by knockout. On the other hand, Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, has a perfect record of 18-0, with 14 wins by knockout.

Spark has called tonight’s fight his Cinderella Man moment, and despite the incredibly short notice, he says he’s not here to just fill a spot. “I'm here to win this fight and I'm here to dethrone the face of Australian boxing,” Spark told reporters.

Tszyu has maintained his trademark confidence and composure throughout. At yesterday’s weigh in, when asked how tomorrow night finishes Tszyu said: “Only one way. Everyone knows it. I know it, and even he knows it.”

If Spark is able to stop Tszyu, it’d be one of the biggest upsets in Australian boxing in recent years. If you want to watch the Tszyu vs Spark fight, here’s how you can live-stream the action.

The Tszyu vs Spark card is scheduled to begin at 7pm AEST, with the main event expected to start around 9:30pm AEST. The Tszyu vs Spark fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

