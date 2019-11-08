Treat yourself to 20% off the XPS 13 in Dell's 11/11 sale

Single’s Day (or Guanggun Jie) had its humble beginnings in China back 1993 to celebrate the pride of being single. Because of all the ones in the date, November 11 (11/11) was chosen as the day for celebrating single-dom.

Single’s Day, however, is no longer restricted to China, with the sales held on the day spreading to South-East Asia, then creeping below the equator to Australia and New Zealand as well.

With the event picking up pace in Australia over the last couple of years, Dell has gotten into the spirit of things and is currently hosting a 11/11 sale, with up to 40% off a wide range of its machines, including our favourite XPS device, a huge selection of Inspiron laptops and some Alienware gaming beasts.

There's a lot to choose from on Dell's online storefront, so we've put in the hard yards and cherry-picked the best offers for you.

Best 11/11 Dell deals

New XPS 13 Laptop (Silver) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,549 (was AU$2,999; save AU$450) The brilliant XPS 13 has been our favourite laptop three years running, and in this pre-Black Friday sale, Dell have slashed AU$450 off the price of this gorgeous Ultrabook. Inside the shell is a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and an impressive 16GB of system memory. It packs a whopping 512GB of storage too, so you really can’t go wrong with snatching up this beauty for that price.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,799 (was AU$2,399; save AU$600) We are in love with the Dell XPS laptops. Consistent, reliable, warm, stunning and at a relatively good price (everything you want in a partner)! With an immaculate 15-inch display and Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics, this beauty can take care of your every basic gaming need. With a decent 8GB RAM, 256BG of RAM and a rare 20% off ($600) the usual RRP, this laptop ticks all the boxes and is sure to impress your family. Ah Dell, it was meant to be.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop | i5 / 8 GB / 256GB | AU$2,039 (was AU$2,399; save AU$360) If you like to be hands-on, this 2-in-1 is an excellent alternative to the clamshell XPS mentioned above. It too boasts a 10th-gen Intel Core i7, so it doesn’t compromise on quality, and features the gorgeous InfinityEdge display. However, if 256GB isn't quite enough, there's a more powerful XPS convertible that could suit some hard workers, offering a whopping 1TB of solid state storage and 32GB of system memory for AU$3,399, down from AU$3,999 (that’s a AU$600 saving right there).View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Laptop Silver Edition | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,299 (was AU$1,999; save AU$700) From reading the news on tablet mode, to writing emails then flicking through recipes as your bake up a storm, the possibilities are endless with the versatile Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1. With the innovative design, productivity comes in four modes so no matter where you go, the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in1 has got you covered. The sleek design and well sized 15inch screen is touch-enabled, while there’s 8GB RAM and a mighty 256BG of storage under the hood. Currently on sale at 35% off (saving you a whopping $700) this laptop is one of the best purchases available on the market. View Deal

New Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB | AU$1,111(was AU$1,999; save $888) Simplicity at its best comes in this clamshell, but with an impressive spec sheet. There’s a humongous 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage under the hood of this classic all-rounder, which is capable of catering to any of your needs. Currently discounted by 40% (saving you $888), this laptop is a steal! View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop (LTE) | i5 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,624 (was AU$2,499; save AU$875) The LTE network connectivity makes this machine hard to beat for an on-the-go work laptop. Using a broadband connection, you’ll be able to connect to data when you’re on the move, which means you can say goodbye to spotty Wi-Fi connections. It’s got the power of a 10th-generation processor, and is super sleek to boot.View Deal

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB / RTX 2060 | AU$1,949 (was AU$2,599; save AU$650) This unassuming machine packs a punch. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 card, backed up by the 9th-gen CPU, ensures your gaming will run smoothly. With a 256GB SSD, and a generous 1TB HDD added to that, you shouldn’t have a problem with storage either.View Deal

Alienware Area 51m Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB / RTX 2060 | AU$2,999 (was AU$3,999; save $1,000) The ‘Raid Area 51’ might have failed but Alienware Area 51m Gaming Laptop does not disappoint. This gaming laptop looks as if it has just come out of space with is sleek and modern design. With Nvidia’s latest RTX 2060 GPU and jet fast 256GB SSD with turbo boost, you can sit back and really admire the stunning graphics that this laptop has to offer. To infinity, and beyond! View Deal

New Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / RTX 2060 | AU$3,229.00 (was AU$3,799; save $570) This fine piece of gaming equipment comes with an abundance of ports, considerable power, impressive battery life and plenty of storage to recommend it. This particular configuration only features a Full HD screen, but you can opt for a 4K OLED display if you have the spare change lying around. Despite that this laptop is sure to give you an ‘out of this world’ experience, thanks to Nvidia’s RTX 2060 graphics chip housed within the chassis . With plenty of storage available as well, the Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop is sure to bring peace to any gamer.View Deal

Alienware AW3418DW 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor | AU$1,289.40 (was AU$2,149; save AU$859.60) An immersive curved gaming monitor is the perfect compliment to a powerhouse gaming PC. Here you’ll have 34 inches of screen real estate to play with, and a 1900R IPS display with Nvidia G-Sync technology to really bring you into another world. There’s significant savings on offer here, so snatch it up if you can.View Deal