Celebrate Disney Plus Day with one month of streaming for under two bucks

It's time for Disney Plus Day – the annual event which celebrates the day that Disney's streaming service arrived on the scene back in 2019.

As part of this year's global Disney Plus Day celebrations, the service is offering new and eligible returning customers 1-month of Disney Plus streaming for just AU$1.99 / NZ$1.99 / SG$1.99, which is an absolutely fantastic deal for those who aren't currently signed up.

Of course, once that month is over, Disney Plus will auto-renew at the current monthly price in your territory (AU$11.99 per month / NZ$12.99 per month / SG$11.98 per month).

Please note that this promotional offer is only valid until November 15, 2021 for new and eligible returning subscribers over 18 years of age.

Enjoy a month of awesome content premieres

If the discounted month of Disney Plus wasn't enough of a reason to celebrate, Disney Plus Day will also bring an incredible lineup of content premieres.

Arguably the biggest Disney Plus arrival is the streaming premiere of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on November 12, which has only been available to watch theatrically until this point.

Disney will also offer the family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise, previously only available via Premier Access, to all Disney Plus subscribers on November 12.

Other big arrivals this month include Home Sweet Home Alone, which reimagines the famous Home Alone franchise, along with Olaf Presents, which is a new series of animated shorts starring Frozen's beloved snowman retelling classic Disney tales, and the debut of several other shorts from The Walt Disney Company.

Additionally, November 12 will also bring the first five episodes from the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a new short from The Simpsons which pays tribute to Disney Plus' biggest brands, the new Michael Keaton-starring series Dopesick, new specials celebrating the future of the MCU and Boba Fett, and more.

If you're not already signed up, you can access all of this content by simply click on the link to your territory below.

AU: Get 1 Month of Disney+ for AU$1.99 (then AU$11.99/mo). Offer ends Nov 15. Valid for new & eligible returning 18+ subscribers. Terms apply, see disneyplus.com

NZ: Get 1 Month of Disney+ for NZ$1.99 (then NZ$12.99/mo). Offer ends Nov 15. Valid for new & eligible returning 18+ subscribers. Terms apply, see disneyplus.com

SG: Get 1 Month of Disney+ for SG$1.99 (then SG$11.98/mo). Offer ends Nov 15. Valid for new & eligible returning 18+ subscribers. Terms apply, see disneyplus.com