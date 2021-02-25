This insane Gomo mobile deal effectively gets you 18GB of data for AU$12.50p/m

In case you’re not familiar with Gomo, the small telco is Optus’ just-launched budget brand, and it's come out swinging with a ripper prepaid plan.

Gomo’s regular AU$25 plan gets you 18GB of data a month, and currently, when you buy three months upfront, the provider will give you the following three months completely free.

That’s a pretty sweet deal that effectively gets you 18GB of data for AU$12.50p/m over your first 6 months with the service.

While you will need to pay AU$75 upfront to land this deal, the offer makes this Gomo plan one of the cheapest per gigabyte plans under AU$25 in Australia.

One big bonus with Gomo is that you can roll over any unused gigs and bank up to 200GB to use later, plus you’ll get unlimited talk and text to standard numbers in Australia and unlimited international calls to select destinations, all powered by the Optus 4G Plus network.

There’s only a few days left to nab this deal, as the offer ends on Sunday, February 28. Since this offer is for a 30-day prepaid plan, you’ll be able to leave at any time; once the 6-month promo period is finished, you could conceivably jump onto another great deal from an alternative telco.

How the competition stacks up

Speaking of alternative options, Gomo is admittedly facing some stiff competition in the SIM-only space, and there are currently two other Aussie telcos with cracking deals you should know about.

If you want more data, for example, then Circles.Life has an offer that’s pretty unbeatable. The provider has upped the data on its 20GB plan to 50GB, and has cut the price so you can have that for just AU$22 a month.

The deal is available for your first 12 months with Circles.Life, after which your monthly data will revert back to 20GB and your monthly bill will increase to AU$28 a month.

Moose Mobile also has a competitive plan that will set you up with 20GB of data for AU$19.80 a month for your first 12 months. After the initial discount, your plan will only increase to AU$23.90 each billing period.