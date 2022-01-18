The all-new AirPods Pro are discounted down to just AU$325 on Amazon AU

If you've been keen on getting yourself Apple's best earbuds to date but missed out on its Black Friday discount, don't fret as the 2021 AirPods Pro are going for less on Amazon Australia right now.

They were down to just AU$319 during Black Friday 2021 – a discount of AU$80 and the lowest price we've seen to date – but at the current AU$325 a set, they're not far off that. And, considering the knock-on effects of the ongoing pandemic on supply chains (including transport services), it's good news that they're in stock.

So treat yourself (or a loved one – Valentine's Day is coming up) to one of the best true wireless headphones available today... we reckon you could probably get past the AU$6 price difference or, if you're willing to wait a few months, grab it during Prime Day 2022 when we hope it might see a better discount.

(Not in Australia? Scroll down to see the best AirPods deals in your region.)

All-new Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$325 on Amazon (save au$74) Amazon has Apple's bestselling headphones in stock and on sale for just AU$325. While their lowest price was AU$319, that's a mere AU$6 difference, making this a darn good bargain. For the price, you get the 2021 edition of the AirPods Pro – the difference between the original and the new AirPods Pro is that it now comes with a MagSage Charging Case.

The 2021 version of Apple's AirPods Pro are essentially the same as their predecessors, only now they ship with a Magsafe Charging Case and support the company's Spatial Audio format. The advantage with the new case is that you get over 24 hours of total listening time and the earbuds can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

The wireless earbuds feature Apple's powerful H1 Chip and include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.

Admittedly the all-new AirPods Pro aren't a massive upgrade, but the addition of spatial audio support is the headline feature here. This mimics surround sound for both video and music by utilising a built-in gyroscope – Apple is really leaning into this technology by adding it into things like the new AirPods 3 and AirPods Max, so it's worth getting involved if you're embedded into Apple's ecosystem.