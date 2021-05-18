Telstra Click Frenzy offer: AU$300 off Galaxy S21 Plus and AU$150 off iPhone 12s

With the online sale event Click Frenzy due to kick off tonight (May 18), Telstra is having another seven-day flash sale of its own. This time, you can save a solid AU$300 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

It’s not the only one of Samsung’s flagship phones to see a discount, though. The 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now just AU$799, following a nice AU$200 price drop from Telstra. That makes it one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the handset.

Those loyal to Apple aren't missing out, either. Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have seen a discount of AU$150, so you can get the latest from Apple for a little less than RRP. For a full list of discounts, see the offers below, available until May 24:

The caveat here is that you’ll also need to sign up to a Telstra mobile plan to be eligible for the discount, though you’ll have the choice of paying it off over 12 or 24 months, or buying the device outright.

Telstra’s mobile plans do tend to be more expensive than the competition, so if you’re able to buy it outright, you can always connect to a plan for Telstra’s one-month minimum term before jumping ship to a cheaper provider.

The cheapest Telstra plan comes in at AU$55 a month for 40GB of data, but it doesn’t come with 5G access included, which each of these discounted handsets are capable of.

To connect to Telstra’s 5G network, you’ll pay a minimum of AU$65 a month for a plan, and when it comes to the discounted iPhone 12s, you’re required to sign up for a AU$65 Medium plan or above to be eligible.

It’s worth noting that the telco has heavily discounted its most premium plan, so you can score 180GB of data for AU$65 a month – that's AU$50 off the plan’s usual price of AU$115. That price is only available for your first 12 months on the service.