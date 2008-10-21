BBC HD kills DOGs

BBC HD has gone some way towards appeasing viewers by removing the channel logo during certain programs, and making it less bright at other times.

Currently on-screen branding, widely called digital on-screen graphics or DOGs, is a massively controversial subject in television circles.

Although many vociferously call for the removal of anything that distracts the eye from the main program, many channels see the DOG as valuable in identifying to the viewer which channel they are on when they channel hop – and to help link the brand of the channel with the programme they are watching.

Blog

However, BBC HD's supremo Danielle Nagler has explained on the BBC HD blog that she will try to appease everyone with a compromise.

"From this weekend, assuming no technical glitches in the areas responsible for implementing this, the BBC HD DOG will be removed from all films shown on the channel and the majority of the drama content," writes Nagler.

"For other programming, we are turning down the DOG to the lowest level that we can while allowing it to remain visible.

HD showcase

"In doing this, I'm aiming to make sure that at least some of the programming which really showcases HD quality and experience is DOG-free.

"Hopefully, the irritation factor on the rest is reduced, while retaining the channel branding across much of the output for the benefit of those who may not blog but who do find it valuable.

"I am not sure that this is the final position on the subject, but I do want to give this arrangement a reasonable period of time to bed down before taking a view on whether there is any further adjustment to be made."

TechRadar thinks it's a commendable approach to a longstanding gripe.