Storm vs Raiders: live stream the NRL 2020 preliminary final

Canberra is just one game away from back-to-back appearances in the Grand Final, but first they must go head-to-head with the Melbourne Storm in a blockbuster match – tune in tonight (October 16) from 7:50pm AEDT (6:50pm local time).

The Raiders are coming off the back of a gritty victory over the Roosters last weekend, and while they managed to get revenge and knock the reigning premiers out of finals contention, they’re sure to be fatigued from the effort.

The Storm could have the advantage after a week spent resting up. Adding to their setbacks, the Raiders will be hitting Suncorp Stadium in a fly-in-fly-out style after coach Ricky Stuart’s request to arrive in Queensland a few hours before the game was knocked back due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Melbourne Storm have been located in the Sunshine State for months, yet Canberra is unafraid, and will have to dig deep if they want another shot at the Grand Final.

Tonight’s game has the potential to be Cameron Smith’s last, and while the Melbourne captain has yet to have the final word, it hasn’t quieten down the talk. In the off-chance this could be his last season, the Storm will be wanting to make it one to remember.

On Saturday (October 17) night, the Panthers will clash with the Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium. Penrith has had a near-perfect run this season, only losing one game this year back in round 8.

To keep their dreams alive, they’ll need to get past a stellar South Sydney team, who’ve put a total of 144 points on the board in their past three games. It looks set to be a high-scoring match, and you can catch the action at 7:50pm on October 17.

We’re just one round away from the Grand Final, with every team in their best form – we can’t wait to see what week three brings us.

All this action can be watched live on free-to-air, pay TV and streaming service platforms, starting with the Storm vs Raiders game tonight (October 16) at 7:50pm AEDT from Suncorp Stadium.

How to watch the NRL 2020 finals online

The best place to watch every match from the finals live online would be on Kayo Sports. This streaming service is dedicated to sports and designed to be a die-hard sports fan's best friend.

It's feature-packed with things like SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, and interactive live stats that are available for all NRL games.

Kayo gives you a 14-day free trial to figure out if you'll be happy with the service or not. For a more in-depth look at what the sports streaming service has to offer, check out our Kayo Sports review.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to live stream the NRL 2020 finals for free

The Nine Network has broadcast rights to all the games during the finals, meaning you will be able to watch all the games live and free on Channel Nine.

That also means you can watch the matches on 9Now, the Nine Network's online platform, where the games will be streamed live.

How to live stream the NRL 2020 finals from abroad

League fans currently living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands can also catch every scrum and try online via the Watch NRL streaming service.

Like Kayo, Watch NRL is a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the finals, Watch NRL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch all the matches during finals week as well as the grand finals live.

Watch NRL Finals Pass | US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere. It includes every match in the Premiership. Watch NRL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also allows you to download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the livestream on desktop via the website, the Watch NRL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast.View Deal

If you're currently abroad and aren't too keen on getting yourself a Watch NRL Finals Pass, you will need a VPN, and we've rounded up the best VPN services for you to choose from.