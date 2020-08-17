Right on the Bose: save almost 20% on one of the best noise-cancelling cans around

Ah Monday, the most dreaded day of the week – if you’re in a bit of a slump, the best way to counteract this is by putting on a pair of headphones, cranking up the volume and listening to your favourite tunes as you zone out and power through your workday.

If you don’t own a pair of noise-cancelling headphones or are in need for an upgrade, you’re in luck because Bose’s Noise Cancelling headphones 700 have been discounted by almost 20%!

These flagship cans from Bose are one of the best noise cancelling headphones around thanks to their ability to block out any environmental noise so you can blissfully listen to your favourite tracks uninterrupted – a feature that earned them 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review.

With a balanced soundstage and deep bass, you’ll be loving the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 as much as we did.

Currently discounted by a stellar AU$115.95, you can grab a pair of these headphones in White or Black through Bose's official Amazon store.