Right on the Bose: save almost 20% on one of the best noise-cancelling cans around

Ah Monday, the most dreaded day of the week – if you’re in a bit of a slump, the best way to counteract this is by putting on a pair of headphones, cranking up the volume and listening to your favourite tunes as you zone out and power through your workday.
If you don’t own a pair of noise-cancelling headphones or are in need for an upgrade, you’re in luck because Bose’s Noise Cancelling headphones 700 have been discounted by almost 20%!
- The best noise-cancelling headphones of 2020, whatever your budget
- Best Australian tech deals: cheap gadgets and online sales for August 2020
- The best Bose headphones of 2020
These flagship cans from Bose are one of the best noise cancelling headphones around thanks to their ability to block out any environmental noise so you can blissfully listen to your favourite tracks uninterrupted – a feature that earned them 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review.
With a balanced soundstage and deep bass, you’ll be loving the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 as much as we did.
Currently discounted by a stellar AU$115.95, you can grab a pair of these headphones in White or Black through Bose's official Amazon store.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$484 (RRP AU$599.95; save AU$115.95)
Forget it’s Monday and pump up the jam with the Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700, currently discounted by AU$115.95. You won’t be disappointed with the style and quality of these headphones, boasting incredible noise cancelling capabilities and dynamic sound that’s sure to satisfy any audiophile. Available in Black or White through Bose's official Amazon store.View Deal