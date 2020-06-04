Return to the gym in style with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and save AU$175

Fitness enthusiasts all over NSW are jumping for joy at the news of our much beloved gyms returning on June 13 – say goodbye to those excess kilos!

During the lockdown, it’s no secret that most of us have struggled to stay in shape – out of control eating brought on by boredom and the lack of willpower to exercise have all been cited as reasons for the increase in weight.

If you’ve dropped the ball on your fitness and are gearing up for your first day back at the gym, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is here to help get you back in pre-lockdown shape.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the latest addition to Samsung's Tizen watch range – it’s slimmer, lighter, and arguably more comfortable than its predecessor and includes a rotating digital bezel.

This quality smartwatch features a stunning 1.2-inch 360 x 360 display and is smaller compared to a lot of other smart wearables out there, making it less clunky and more stylish on the wrist.

In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 sports top-end fitness features with 39 workout modes, a heart rate and ECG sensor, and a health app with stress and sleep monitoring.

With a massive discount of AU$175 applied, this is an incredible deal on a top-of-the-line smartwatch that’s sure to aid your mission to get back into shape in preparation for the warmer months. Available in black, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 through eBay.