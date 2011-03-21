Ford to put DAB radios in all its UK cars by 2012

Ford has announced that it will be integrating DAB technology into all of its car ranges by 2012, a full three years ahead of the radio digital switchover in 2015 and one year ahead of the proposed plan for the car industry.

The new Ford Focus comes equipped with a DAB radio but the company will make efforts to equip all of its cars with a digital radio over the next two years.

Looming issue

Nigel Sharp, managing director of Ford of Great Britain, said about the plans: "[The digital switchover] is a looming issue, and we want to be well placed. The fact is that the Focus's radio is future-proofed now, whereas those in our competitors' cars aren't.

"The plan is to extend that across every Ford model in the next 18 months or so. There are technical issues to overcome because, for instance, traffic alerts are broadcast only in FM at the moment, but we are confident we can achieve our goal."

Getting rid of FM radios and replacing them with DAB is said to be energy efficient, with the digital signal using 7 per cent less electricity than an analogue one.

Plus you get to listen to 6Music, which has got to be a bonus.

Via What Car